Liberty Media Advised to Get Andretti Buy Nose-Diving Alpine

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Alpine is reportedly turning into a customer team from next season onwards, bringing an end to its own F1 powertrains department. The Enstone-based team, backed by Renault, has been engulfed in chaos for several months. And amidst this, Glenn Freeman believes Andretti should swoop in to buy them out.

Andretti has been looking to enter the F1 grid for some time now, but the organizers and other teams keep rejecting the idea of having an eleventh team. Per Freeman’s suggestion, Andretti could avoid all that.

“I think Andretti should buy Alpine,” said Freeman to The Race F1 podcast. “Even more so if they’re about to become a customer team. My position on that is always, that’s what you would say if you were setting out a negotiating position, never looked like an overly keen buyer.”

Freeman also believes that Liberty Media can get involved in this situation. They could present Alpine as an opportunity for Andretti to get into F1. The American stable, along with Cadillac, desperately wants F1. So, it should not be a problem for them to accept the proposal.

When Flavio Briatore made his return to Alpine earlier this year, it was reported that his presence was to make sure the team’s sale went smoothly.

Freeman further explained how if Bernie Ecclestone was still in charge of F1, the latter would’ve brokered the deal between Briatore and Andretti and himself. 

Why Alpine could be a good solution for Andretti

Alpine has several issues plaguing the team at the moment. The car’s weight and slow power unit have limited its performance on the track. And off it, management issues have led to several key figures leaving.

Andretti could see an opportunity, and save the sinking ship, by of course changing the outfit’s identity. 

Andretti has multiple motorsport teams in the US from where they can get their workforce into steady proceedings. Plus, they have built a highly advanced F1 base in the UK.

Andretti taking over Alpine, who is currently valued at $1.4 billion, could comprehensively increase the team’s valuation.

