“Life isn’t going to get easier for him, that’s for sure”: Red Bull boss expects Lewis Hamilton to face stiff competition from George Russell at Mercedes in 2022

"I'm sure that internally he can of course also beat Lewis"– Schumacher contradicts Valtteri Bottas' claim that George Russell can't beat Lewis Hamilton in 2022
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be teammates at Mercedes in 2022, and Christian Horner…