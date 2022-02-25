“It feels almost like an F2 car in terms of the way it responds”- Alex Albon gives his insights on the new generation cars after completing testing in Barcelona

Williams F1 Racing’s debutant Alex Albon states how the new era F1 cars are already better than the previous generation.

With the new regulation changes and a radical new design, Alex Albon finished at ninth place driving his Williams FW-44. He expressed his two days outing with the team along with a ‘good foundation’ that will help him stating:

“It’s feeling pretty good, to be honest. The car feels like it’s in a good place, to begin with,” he said.

“We have a good foundation for the rest of the year to start on. Nothing obvious sticking out, which is always good. Obviously, it’s a new regulation, so it’s a bit of a reset for everyone, which I think helps me a little bit as well.” describing the driver’s behaviour with the new cars.

Alex Albon on the FW-44 with the new Regulation changes

The wheels of the new cars have had a revamp. Going from the 13inches to the new 18inches. Drivers have reported that the cars feel heavier, especially in the slow corners.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo thinks Mercedes and Red Bull are keeping their pace a secret

“I think these tires they’re quite different to operate and there is a bit of learning to do there as well. The other thing I’m thinking about is the cars, they are slippery obviously, you can see them moving around a bit more. So it’s a bit more finesse required for driving. The number 23 when asked about 2022 cars.

He further added, “I think once you’re on the limit and things are stuff you’ve got to be a bit more precise when you’re driving these things. So I’ll be interested to see what the cars are like when you’re driving on the limit.”

2022 cars are almost like the F2 cars?

The Thai-British driver informed the media that the car feels like the traditional F2 car in the way it responds stating:

“It feels almost like an F2 car in terms of the way it responds. But with F1 corner speed, it doesn’t feel very alien. We are in Barcelona, which is a smooth circuit. So I’m not sure if that will change going to. I’m trying to think now Austin? We’ll see.”

2⃣3⃣ back out on track! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LZO7KbCCuW — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 25, 2022

“There’s still a bit of rust there. But otherwise, I’m shaking it off. And every lap I do in the car is feeling better and better.” expressing how he is getting back in the mojo of driving F1 machinery.

Williams is also facing the “Porpoising” on the main straight

The F1 Instagram account recently shared a video of Charles Leclerc’s car suspension bouncing on the main straight.

Bumpy road to the top for Charles Leclerc! 🤕#F1 pic.twitter.com/Z6a5e6d3bo — Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2022

Alex Albon also agreed that like other teams, the FW-44 is “porpoising” at high speed on the main straight.

“Everyone’s got it a little bit, I think some more than others. It’s there but honestly, it doesn’t really affect lap time that much. So you’re kind of like, as long as it’s not damaging the car, you can kind of deal with it.” he said.

New Generation already better than the Turbo Hybrid era cars?

Albon gave us a great insight into the new cars and how technical regulations will bring cars closer to each other as promised.

“I had a couple of laps behind [Pierre] Gasly. It feels good, an initial feeling. Obviously, I haven’t raced in a while so it’s a bit harder on that side.” he addressed how the new aerodynamics will help for closer racing.

Also Read: How was Williams Pre Season F1 Testing in Barcelona?

“It’s obviously a very different car compared to previous years. And, yeah, it makes Turn 1 a little bit more interesting.”

“But I was surprised how fast I could stay in through Turn 2, Turn 3, almost under driving because I was expecting worse if that makes sense. But the initial feeling is positive,” he concluded.