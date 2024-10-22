What Bag Does Toto Wolff Carry? Price and Brand of Mercedes Boss’ Decade-Old Bag Revealed

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been seen carrying around the same bag in the F1 paddock for a decade and it has become a topic of interest among the fans who want to know more about it.

F1 photojournalist Kym Illman finally asked Wolff about the bag and Wolff revealed that he bought it from an Austrian company called Ludwig Reiter, which is known for creating premium leather products for men, women, and kids.

However, according to Illman, Wolff also told him that his wife, Susie Wolff doesn’t like it and says that it is an awful piece of accessory. The bag, with the model name “Colportage N.T692-CDU” is available on Ludwig Reiter’s website and retails at around $645.

It is made from fine horse-front leather and features a minimalistic design. The leather, in a rich Mocca shade, is treated to give the bag a luxurious texture and long-lasting durability. It is equipped with two silver-toned buckle closures on the exterior, making it safe and secure to use.

Inside, the bag features a spacious compartment with a zippered pocket, providing enough storage for everyday essentials. The lining is made of soft fabric, giving the interior a clean look.

One of the key features of the Colportage N.T692-CDU is its adjustable and detachable leather shoulder strap, making it versatile in how it’s used. The bag’s compact and streamlined design is perfect for carrying documents or personal items, which is perhaps why Toto Wolff has had it for so long.