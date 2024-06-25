Kym Illman Reveals Netflix Brought Extra Crew to Spanish GP Track for Carlos Sainz’s Big Announcement

Over the last few weeks, Carlos Sainz has been heavily linked to Williams as the Grove-based outfit’s driver for 2025. Anticipating a “big” announcement, Netflix had sent an extra crew to Sainz’s home race – the Spanish GP – to cover the moment this move would become official for their critically acclaimed docuseries ‘Drive to Survive‘.

Williams’ team principal James Vowles publicly declared Sainz as the number one target for the upcoming season. But Sainz is yet to make up his mind with Audi and Alpine still a potential destination.

Acclaimed photojournalist Kym Illman narrates his conversation with Netflix on his YouTube channel. When he asked why there were extra people from the company in the paddock, they replied that they were there for the “big announcement“.

Pitting early and finishing on Hards didn’t turn out to be the optimal strategy, but we only know this with hindsight. We need to work to improve for Austria. A massive thank you goes to every single fan for making this home GP so special https://t.co/UZdAnjVaPG pic.twitter.com/PxdrDWeN2u — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 23, 2024

Netflix, like many others, thought that Williams would announce Sainz as their 2025 signing in Barcelona. Unfortunately, their travels went in vain because neither Williams nor Sainz made any official announcement. “We’re all left with an egg on our face, and Netflix had an extra crew there for pretty much no reason,” Illman said.

Williams has been in the mix to land Sainz’s signature for a long time. But Alpine entered the foray very recently, and a lot of it has to do with the return of Flavio Briatore to the team.

Carlos Sainz set for a return to Enstone?

Sainz previously drove for Alpine when they were called Renault between 2017 and 2018. As things stand, the situation is finely poised for the Madrid-born driver to make a return.

The French team’s current driver Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season, and even Pierre Gasly‘s future remains unsure. Hence, it is no secret that the Enstone-based outfit is looking for drivers to fill in their line-up for the upcoming campaign.

Briatore, former boss of Renault, recently made a return to Alpine as their Executive Advisor, and at the Spanish GP weekend, he was spotted talking to Sainz’s father outside the Alpine hospitality box. This further intensified rumors of the Spaniard considering an Alpine move.