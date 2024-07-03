“Like It or Not,” Lando Norris Refuses to Justify His Attitude to Racing

2024 has been Lando Norris’ most successful year in F1 to date but it has also put him under pressure unlike anything before. The Briton finds himself tussling for the Championship with Max Verstappen and because of his mistakes on the track, he scrutinizes himself more than most drivers would. But this is who Norris is and how he will strive to succeed.

Norris has a habit of being pessimistic about his driving, hanging his head and blaming himself when things don’t go his way. While this has often been pointed out by experts, Norris insists that he isn’t going to change.

On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, Norris said, “That’s how I get the most out of myself. Everyone has to find their own way of maximizing themselves. And this is my way. I don’t really mind if people agree with it or don’t agree with it or like it or not.”

Norris added how he takes advice from others on how to approach race weekends and improve. But still, he finds himself repeating what he always does, something he doesn’t regret. “I kind of always find myself just coming back to the same thing, because I find that the most efficient, most productive way on going out and improving every weekend,” he added.

Norris has indeed proven himself to be one of F1’s most talented drivers. Moreover, with a race win now under his belt and with him driving arguably the fastest car on the grid, the expectations from him are higher than ever.

Norris mounting up a Title challenge

When Norris won the Miami GP earlier this year, he insisted that he was going to do everything in his power to narrow down the gap to Max Verstappen and compete for the World Championship. Fast forward two months and Norris is doing just that.

In terms of pace, he is almost as fast as the Dutchman. However, it is Norris’ mistakes that seem to keep holding him back.

After close battles in Canada and Spain, Norris and Verstappen finally had a controversial crash in Austria. This sets up the stage for an exciting British GP this weekend, which could see Norris finish on the top step of the podium in front of his home fans.