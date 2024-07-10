List of F1 Drivers That Will Appear in Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is essentially a celebration of motor vehicles. During this festival, vehicles from all eras take part in the Goodwood House Hill Climb. This event usually takes place in late June or early July depending on the F1 calendar to avoid a clash of dates. The festival first took place in 1993 and since then has become an iconic event for motorsport enthusiasts.

This year the Festival will take place from the 11th of July to the 14th of July. Multiple teams and manufacturers from different motorsport classes make their way to Goodwood during these days. It’s a celebration as well as an opportunity for teams and manufacturers to show off their cars and motorcycles.

We’re looking forward to seeing Bruno Senna take to the #FOS Hill once again this year. In 2005 he drove Ayrton Senna’s #McLaren MP4/4, the car that won Senna the World Driver’s Championship back in 1988. Bruno will be driving Senna’s 1991 championship-winning MP4/6 at FOS 2024 pic.twitter.com/A6Htdo9ghE — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 4, 2024

Many prominent motorsport figures can be spotted at the festival every year, including current and past F1 drivers. Sebastian Vettel was the headline driver of 2023’s festival. He drove Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8.

This year’s headline driver is none other than three-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman will take his championship-winning RB16B for a spin on the hill on the 14th of July. Verstappen will be joined by the other Red Bull family drivers, which include Sergio Perez in the RB18 and Daniel Ricciardo in the RB7.

Joining Red Bull’s already glamorous fleet will be former Red Bull race winners David Coulthard and Mark Webber. Both of them will be driving the RB9 and the RB6 respectively. Yuki Tsunoda, Christian Klien, and Patrick Friesacher will also be in attendance, thereby completing the Red Bull lineup.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin will be revealing the Valiant at the Festival of Speed. Valiant is Valour’s race-ready version that was inspired by Alonso’s vision.

The Spaniard will be driving the latest launch on the 12th of July. Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will be at the festival as well for Williams. Both drivers will be driving Keke Rosberg’s 1982 championship-winning Williams FW08.

Meanwhile, reserve driver Jack Doohan, F2 driver Kush Maini and F3 stalwart Sophie Floersch will be representing Alpine at the event. They will be stepping into the E20 F1 car and will share the duties for the four days.

Two-time champion Mika Hakkinen is set to drive the 2023 Timed Shootout-winning McLaren Solus GT. Meanwhile, Emerson Fittipaldi will be driving his 1974 championship-winning McLaren M23, while Damon Hill will be behind the wheel of the 1975 Shadow DN4B for all four days.

As for Ayrton Senna’s iconic McLaren MP4/4, it will be driven by his nephew and former F1 driver Bruno Senna. Meanwhile, Juan Pablo Montoya will get behind the wheel of the Williams FW26.

And just like in 2023, Karun Chandhok will be driving several cars. They include the Jaguar I-Type 6 Formula E racer, a Ferrari 333SP, a Ferrari 312 T2, and Shadow DN2.