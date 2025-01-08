Marcus Ericsson Answers the ‘Difference’ Between F1 and Indycar

Although the racing disciplines of Formula 1 and IndyCar may look similar at first glance, there are several differences as former Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson recently pointed out. The Swede, who currently drives for Andretti in IndyCar, pointed out that the difference between the American series and F1 lies in how physically demanding each of them are.

“I think both F1 and IndyCar are really tough physically to drive, but in different ways,” he revealed on the Track Limits podcast. “The power steering that you have in F1 makes it a lot lighter for your arms, but you have a lot more g-force in an F1 car. Whereas in IndyCar, it’s slower cornering speed, but you have all that force through the wheels,” he adds.

Ericsson went on to explain that this major difference means that IndyCar can be demanding on the arms and the upper body of a driver whereas F1 demands a stronger core and neck muscles in comparison. The 34-year-old’s insights showcase his acumen for understanding the sport of F1 like no other.

And his expertise will come in handy for his IndyCar employers as they chart their way onto the F1 grid as the eleventh team from 2026 onwards.

Is Ericsson going to make a comeback to F1 with Cadillac?

In recent weeks it has been confirmed that the sport will welcome an eleventh team on the grid in the shape of General Motors’ Cadillac brand. It has been understood that the Andretti Racing Team will be a silent partner in this project.

Ericsson is understood to be working very closely with this proposed F1 outfit in the simulator. The aim for Cadillac is to become a fully operational works team by 2028, and until then get supplied by Ferrari for their power units.

But does this entail a comeback for Ericsson? Cadillac and Andretti have made it very clear that one of the race seats is reserved for an American driver who will most probably be Colton Herta. The second seat might go to a more experienced driver but Ericsson is currently not in the running.

He has been out of an F1 seat for almost a decade now and the likes of Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas make a more promising prospect for the team than the Swede.