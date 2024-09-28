mobile app bar

Marcus Ericsson Invites Daniel Ricciardo Join IndyCar Series: “It’s Not Too Late”

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Red Bull sacked Daniel Ricciardo a few days after the Singapore GP. The Aussie’s post-race interview after the night race suggested that his career was near its end. Nonetheless, the whole F1 community united when the official announcement was made. With many itching to see Ricciardo continue racing in other series, Marcus Ericsson has invited the Aussie to join IndyCar.

Ricciardo made a post on his Instagram, bidding farewell to the sport and the paddock while reminiscing the high and the low moments in his career. Former F1 driver Ericsson came out and praised the Honey Badger for his F1 career, and asked Ricciardo to change his mind about IndyCar.

Ericsson commented, “You’re the man DR. First class person and driver. Always fun racing you through the years! And hey, it’s not too late to change your mind about @indycar. I promise you would love it “over here”.”

However, Ricciardo doesn’t seem too interested in IndyCar. The eight-time Grand Prix winner detailed how he thought about racing in other categories including IndyCar before the 2023 season as he didn’t have a full-time F1 seat. He recently added, “IndyCar still scares me!”.

Ricciardo mentioned that he’s a fan of other series including NASCAR, but isn’t sure about his future in them. Explaining his reason behind the same, he said, “Because I’ve been there and experienced the highest of highs [in F1], will I get true fulfillment doing something else.”

Fans are ecstatic to see Ricciardo move to IndyCar

Ericsson’s comment on Ricciardo’s post was posted by a user on the social media platform X. Many users across the platform agreed with the 2022 Indy500 winner and urged the Aussie to join IndyCar. A user came out and stated that he’d start watching the series if Ricciardo joined.

IndyCar’s viewership is still majorly limited to the USA and Ricciardo will surely bring in fans from across the world. Some users questioned how they could make the 35-year-old’s IndyCar move a possibility.

Ricciardo made comments about being scared of IndyCar. As a result, a user asked him to skip the ovals and take part in the road and street courses only.

A fan then came out suggesting that the American audience loves him and that he should think about a move to IndyCar. The Aussie was a fan favorite for all the US races. Ricciardo’s had some iconic moments at the US GP with the Texas mustache, arriving in the paddock on a horse and wearing the cowboy outfit.

