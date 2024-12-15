Mario Andretti Warns Top 4 F1 Teams to Be Wary of “Annoying” Lower Teams in 2025

Mario Andretti recently expressed his fascination about the increased competitiveness in F1 since the introduction of the ground-effect regulations in 2022. The 1978 world champion highlighted how stable regulations have allowed smaller teams to close the performance gap, setting the stage for a thrilling season next year.

“Once the regulations are stable for a few years, you can see that everybody just inches up to the envelope level,” Andretti said on the ‘Drive to Wynn’ podcast, emphasizing how this year’s qualifying sessions often showcased extremely narrow margins.

Andretti recalled how there were several instances in qualifying this season where less than two-tenths of a second separated the top six drivers on the grid. He believes this momentum will continue into 2025, making life harder for the traditionally dominant teams like McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

“It’s going to be interesting how everybody starts with a clean slate in 2026,” he said. “The good thing is now that it looks like you’re going to have a wide range of potential teams that could be very annoying to what is considered the top four in the next season in 2025.”

While Haas driver Kevin Magnussen admits there’s a bit of “jealousy” over Alpine’s fortune in the last few races, team boss Ayao Komatsu believes it’s exactly what makes #F1 so interesting: pic.twitter.com/wK4UgL80Ki — The Race (@wearetherace) December 5, 2024

The 2024 season provided plenty of examples of smaller teams exceeding expectations, which Andretti sees as a sign of what’s to come. The battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship was especially gripping, involving Alpine, Haas, and RB.

Midfield teams to watch out for in 2025

Among the teams who fought for P6 in the constructors’ standings, Haas was arguably the biggest surprise. After finishing last in 2023, the team underwent a massive overhaul. Team principal Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who had no prior experience in the role. But Komatsu led an inspiring turnaround, propelling Haas to P7 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Alpine faced its own set of challenges. The team started 2024 with an overweight and underperforming car. Leadership changes and Renault’s decision to shut down their engine division added to the turmoil. Yet, Alpine managed to sort out the car and ended the season as strong contenders in the midfield battle.

BREAKING: Alpine announce they will switch to a Mercedes-Benz Power Unit and Gearbox from 2026#F1 pic.twitter.com/WZDSyzfn2a — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2024

RB, on the other hand, had a strong start to 2024 but struggled in the second half of the season, eventually falling to eighth in the standings. Despite this setback, the team was still in contention for sixth place until the final two races. Their ability to recover from their late-season slump could be key to a better season in 2025.

Another team aiming for a turnaround is Williams. After slipping from seventh in 2023 to ninth in 2024, the Grove-based team has made a big move by signing Carlos Sainz for 2025. The Spaniard’s experience and determination could motivate Williams to climb out of their slump and return to the midfield battle next season.