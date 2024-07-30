Carlos Sainz Enters a List of Elites With His Multi Year Deal With Williams

Carlos Sainz finally confirmed his F1 future for 2025 and beyond, as a move to Williams was announced earlier this week. In doing so, he became a part of an elite group of drivers in the sport’s history.

Sainz is now only one of three drivers to have been a part of McLaren, Ferrari, and Williams. The other drivers on this list are Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, both former World Champions.

Sainz will partner up with Alex Albon at the Grove-based outfit and will hope to contribute to taking the team to the front of the pack once again.

Williams struggled at the back end of the grid for several years but was always regarded as one of the most iconic stables in F1. Prost and Mansell, both drove for the British team during its best days of glory in the 90s.

Prost joined Williams in 1993 after having won three World Championships with McLaren and securing P2 with Ferrari. He drove for Williams for only one year, and won his fourth World Championship.

Mansell, meanwhile, first joined Williams in 1985, finishing runner-up twice (1986 and 1987) before leaving the team in 1988. However, he returned in 1991, to win the World Championship before departing again in 1992.

Both Prost and Mansell are regarded as two of the best in F1 history. And Carlos Sainz will hope to follow in their footsteps, when he moves to Williams.

Sainz established himself as one of F1’s biggest talents during his McLaren stints, which earned him a move to Ferrari. In Maranello, he developed an even better reputation, going toe to toe with Carlos Sainz, winning three races over the last four years. But with Lewis Hamilton arriving, the Spaniard had to depart, and Williams became his team of choice.