Mark Webber accuses Alpine of exaggerating $11.5 Million investment on Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber has accused Alpine of exaggerating their $11.5 Million investment in the future McLaren driver.

After weeks of debate FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) concluded that Oscar Piastri’s contract with the Woking-based team is entirely legal. The 21-year-old will make his F1 debut as Lando Norris’ teammate in 2023.

It also ruled that Alpine would have no agreement with Piastri for the following season and that the 2021 F2 World Champion was free to join McLaren.

Former Red Bull driver and Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber has played a significant role in this decision but had maintained a low profile during the summer while the drama unfolded.

However, he has finally broken his silence on the whole saga in his role as a Channel 4 pundit at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alpine made the announcement despite being aware that Oscar Piastri had signed with McLaren

When asked why Piastri went with McLaren over Alpine. The ex- F1 driver replied that at the time of signing for McLaren, Alonso was seemingly set to remain at Alpine in 2023. Which permitted Piastri to join the Woking-based team.

Piastri signed a contract to race for McLaren on July 4, with Alpine being aware that the Australian was set to depart the French team.

Despite this, the team still decided to announce the Australian driver as Alonso’s replacement in August.

When questioned about Piastri’s conduct, including his public rejection of Alpine on social media. Webber insisted that the 21-year-old had no choice but to release the “awkward statement”. Since the Alpine reserve driver had to make “his position absolutely clear”.

The former Red Bull Racing driver also revealed that Alpine made the announcement even though they were aware Piastri had signed with McLaren.

Alpine exaggerated Piastri’s financial backing

Along with Otmar Szafnauer accusing Piastri of lack of integrity, the Alpine team principal is also claiming that millions of dollars were spent on providing the reigning F2 champion with a launchpad through the Academy along with private test runs.

Throughout the drama, Alpine frequently highlighted the $11.5 Million investment they had made in Piastri, but Webber insisted that the figures had been inflated.

“I think the numbers have really been ballooned out of proportion,” he said.

“In the junior categories, Oscar got some good money from winning those championships outside of Alpine’s investment.”

“Over 80 per cent of the budget was supplied by outside sponsors and Oscar’s family for his junior career. It’s important to get some context.”

The French team’s boss had insisted before the CRB made its decision that if they lost the case, they would sue Piastri for compensation since they believe the Australian driver owed them millions.

Interestingly, Alpine are now actually having to pay McLaren and Piastri $420,000 in legal costs.

