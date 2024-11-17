mobile app bar

Pierre Gasly Made to Cancel His Vacation as ‘Punishment’ Amid Rumors of Rift With Flavio Briatore

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
10 Pierre Gasly (FRA, BWT Alpine F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on October 31, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

10 Pierre Gasly (FRA, BWT Alpine F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on October 31, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Flavio Briatore, who re-joined Team Enstone—currently known as Alpine—earlier this year as a special advisor, seems to have stirred up drama within the squad. Known for his direct and commanding style of leadership, Briatore is reportedly at odds with Pierre Gasly.

Tensions built up during the Mexico City GP when Briatore allegedly reprimanded Gasly in front of team members. It stemmed from the Alpine driver’s habit of arriving late to the circuits, something that tested Briatore’s patience.

As such, Gasly got ‘punished’ by being made to travel to Qatar to test a two-year-old Alpine car, immediately after the Sao Paolo GP got over, per Motorsport Next Gen. While almost every other driver in F1 got to take a vacation with a three-week break until the Las Vegas GP, the Frenchman had to cancel whatever plans he had.

@f1gossipofficial, an Instagram page that documents lives of F1 drivers off track, shared a post made by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) detailing the incident.

Part of the post read, “Briatore reportedly reprimanded Pierre during the Mexican GP in front of the entire team! Briatore is increasingly annoyed by Pierre’s tendency to arrive very late on the circuits and may have ‘punished’ Pierre by ordering him to attend a test in Qatar.”

That said, whatever rift Briatore had with Gasly in Mexico did not carry over to Brazil. In what has been a challenging season for the French team, a double podium finish in Sao Paulo was a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Brazil was a welcome high point for Alpine amidst the chaos

Alpine’s season has been a rollercoaster, dominated by lows. However, they gradually began showing signs of improvement, which culminated at Interlagos, where Esteban Ocon secured second place, just ahead of Gasly in third. The team earned 33 points in a single race weekend, taking them to P6 in the Constructors’ Standings from P9.

Off the track, however, there is total chaos. Alpine is struggling with internal conflict after its decision to shut down the powertrains department angered a significant portion of its workforce. Alpine will become a Mercedes customer from 2026 onwards — not something the hardworking employees at Enstone and Vichy wanted to see.

Around 100 Alpine workers protested the decision during the Italian GP, and more than 300 jobs have already been lost. The team’s move to customer engines marks a significant shift from their history of building their own power units.

Alpine also lost Ocon, who will leave for Haas in 2025. Gasly, however, will remain, having signed a multi-year extension earlier this campaign.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these