Mark Webber Hilariously Reveals ”Special Time” at Red Bull When He Had to Shower With David Coulthard

Formula 1 drivers like to do all kinds of different things before starting a Grand Prix — listening to music, running simulations in their head, working on their reaction times, and whatnot. However, Mark Webber recently revealed one of the most hilarious rituals that Red Bull made him do when he was teammates with David Coulthard in 2007 and 2008.

In an episode of the ‘Talking Bull’ podcast, Webber recalled how Red Bull offered a shower to their drivers in the hospitality area before getting into the car. And he had to take that shower with Coulthard, something he recalls to be a ‘Special time.’

Webber mentioned how it was a strange thing for him when he first arrived from Williams. The Aussie noted, “Before we drove the car, Red Bull offered a shower, which was really cool in the hospitality. We only had one. So DC and I had to shower together… So that’s in the 20 years of the team. I think that was, for me, really special”.

“I did the back, he did the front,” Coulthard quickly added. The British former racer also pointed out how Webber was the hairy one of the two and that he could dry himself after the shower just by shaking himself. To this, Webber candidly responded, “He’s well-manicured though. So yeah”.

Webber was only the second driver to team up with Coulthard at Red Bull after Christian Klien left the team at the end of 2006. And the two played a significant part in helping Red Bull advance in its early years.

It was only after their two years of partnership that the Milton Keynes outfit was able to finish second in the constructors’ championship in 2009. However, Sebastian Vettel replaced the retiring Coulthard for that season, as Webber’s teammate.

The fallout between Webber and Vettel at Red Bull is one of the most notable rivalries in F1. Incidents like the ‘Multi 21’ sage in Malaysia in 2013 were the last straw that eventually drove Webber away from the team into retirement.

Webber has since moved on to managing Formula 1 drivers

Webber has moved on to managing drivers through his organization, JAM Sports Management, which he co-founded along with his wife, Ann Webber. And one of the brightest talents he has groomed is fellow Australian, Oscar Piastri.

Webber has played a major role in getting Piastri to the pinnacle of motorsport. After his rookie season with McLaren, Piastri spoke about the support he received from the nine-time Grand Prix winner.

“I think having him reminding me of that [outside noise] before the season started was nice, so not to be shocked when I arrived. That’s probably been the biggest thing… He’s still very sharp. He thinks like a racing driver still and is always trying to get the best out of me,” Piastri said as per GP Fans.

With Piastri already getting podiums and winning his maiden Grand Prix in his sophomore year, Webber’s mentorship and management are already showing its effect.