Martin Brundle Might Leave Sky F1 in 2025 but Not Due to Max Verstappen’s ‘British Bias’ Charge

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Martin Brundle before the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 30, 2023

Martin Brundle before the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 30, 2023 | Credits: MAGO / NurPhoto

1996 F1 champion, Damon Hill recently revealed that he will be stepping away from his role as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 at the end of the 2024 season. His announcement came just days after he criticized Max Verstappen’s driving behavior during the Mexican Grand Prix, raising eyebrows about the timing of his decision.

Hill had questioned Verstappen’s sportsmanship after the Dutch driver forced Lando Norris off the track twice in one lap, incurring two 10-second time penalties. Speculation about other Sky F1 commentators potentially leaving soon followed, with rumors suggesting that David Croft and Martin Brundle might also exit.

F1 content creator Aidan Millward believes that if Brundle does leave Sky F1 after the 2024 season, it will have little to do with the ‘British bias’ debate. Instead, he explained in a recent YouTube video that it might simply be Brundle’s age and health concerns prompting his departure.

The 65-year-old commentator has been with Sky Sports since 2012 and has spent decades in the world of F1 as a driver, and then a fan-favorite pundit. Brundle‘s role demands extensive travel to cover a packed F1 calendar, which has only grown in recent years.

These rumors came amid Verstappen’s ongoing accusations that British media and broadcasters are biased against him. The #1 driver fueled the controversy after Hill’s comments by claiming, “At the end of the day, I’ve got the wrong passport for this paddock,” during an interview with Autosport in Brazil.

However, this isn’t the first time Red Bull has clashed with Sky Sports. The Austrian team briefly boycotted the broadcaster in 2022 over what they perceived as unfair criticism of Verstappen. This time around, the situation around Hill’s criticism of the Dutchman did not go out of hand to that extent.

Does Hill have a similar reasoning to Brundle for leaving Sky F1?

Health issues have been a concern for Brundle for quite some time now. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack while sprinting down the Monaco Grand Prix grid to interview Lewis Hamilton.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Although the former McLaren driver has since recovered, the incident highlighted the physical toll of his demanding job.

In that sense, Hill’s situation is similar to Brundle’s — both men are in the same age bracket, and if age played a role in Hill’s decision to step back, it undermines claims that Sky F1 is pandering to Red Bull and Verstappen‘s pushback.

The real reasons behind Hill’s departure remain unclear, as neither he nor Sky Sports has publicly addressed why he’s leaving. This has only added to the mystery surrounding the controversy. For now, all fans can do is speculate whether Brundle will continue or step away for personal reasons after a remarkable career in F1.

