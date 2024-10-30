Martin Brundle Worries About Max Verstappen’s ‘Legacy’ With His Driving Style

Max Verstappen, known for being one of the toughest competitors in F1, rarely gives an inch to his rivals on the track. However, as the Dutchman continues to race aggressively and attract controversy, many have emphasized that this has always been part of his nature.

Martin Brundle was the latest to weigh in, criticizing Verstappen’s driving style just days after the Red Bull driver got a 20-second time penalty for pushing Norris off the track in Mexico City.

“I know that Max doesn’t care what anybody thinks, but it saddens me when he drives like that. He’s a multiple champion, has more driving talent in his little finger than most of us ever had, but his legacy will be tainted by this sporting attitude and that’s a shame,” the former F1 driver wrote on his column for Sky Sports.

Verstappen developed a reputation for his ‘do or die’ attitude during his 2021 World Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman was willing to do whatever it took to gain an advantage, showing no hesitation in risking even a potentially race-ending impact.

For the subsequent two seasons, he didn’t face a lot of competition, which made the F1 community believe that Verstappen was done with being aggressive. However, with Norris threatening his chances of winning a fourth title, the Verstappen of the old seems to be back.

Does Max need to change his driving style? pic.twitter.com/8j1YRa2pK1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 30, 2024

Verstappen, showing shades of his 2021 attitude, forced Norris off the track, overtaking him while off it, which marked the turning point in his race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Red Bull disagree

Red Bull quickly came to Verstappen’s defense following his penalty last weekend. Christian Horner even presented several printouts of telemetry data, aiming to show that it was actually Norris at fault, arguing that Norris wouldn’t have been able to make the corner where Verstappen allegedly ‘pushed him.’

The Red Bull team principal described the penalties as “very harsh” and expressed hope that the rules of engagement would be made fairer, rather than favoring drivers on the outside line, like Norris was. He believes the current rules incentivize drivers to “just try to get their nose ahead at the apex and then claim they deserve room on the exit.”

Because of Verstappen’s penalty, he was in no position to fight for the podium places and finished in sixth place, four behind Norris. Unfortunately for him, this handed Norris a 10-point advantage in the Drivers’ Championship. The deficit to Verstappen for the McLaren driver is now at just 47 points.

With Verstappen employing such tactics to gain an advantage over Norris, Brundle seems to believe that he lacks a proper sporting attitude and fears that Verstappen’s “legacy will be tainted.”

However, as Brundle himself noted, Verstappen is indifferent to others’ opinions, having stated on various occasions that his sole focus is on winning at all costs.