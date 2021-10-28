“Max gets under Lewis’ skin” – Reddit user notes how Max Verstappen is superior challenger to Lewis Hamilton than Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel

A Reddit user pointed out how Max Verstappen is a better challenger and how he gets under Lewis Hamilton’s skin.

In 2016, within a week of Nico Rosberg’s victory against his teammate Lewis Hamilton, he announced his retirement from F1. Even though Rosberg won the 2016 world championship. Several experts opined that one of the reasons behind Rosberg’s sudden retirement was his mental stress from battling Hamilton.

In 2018, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel put up a brilliant competition throughout the year until his car crashed on its own at the German GP. Vettel was aiming for the pole position with Hamilton down at fourth place when Vettel’s car crashed. His race was over within a matter of seconds, giving Hamilton an unlikely victory.

After the incident, the German driver delivered a very inconsistent performance while giving Hamilton the World Championship trophy.

The Reddit user who goes by the name of GhostToastRider also pointed out how Hamilton’s current teammate Valterri Bottas remains a second-tier driver, no matter how hard he tries.

Similarly, in 2007, when Hamilton debuted in F1, he got the two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, on his nerves. However, none of the drivers won the championship that year. Hamilton still managed to infuriate Alonso.

But when it comes to Max Verstappen, how calmly he is handling the battle with Hamilton so far can be seen. The Reddit user pointed out that Verstappen’s attitude towards the seven-time world champion gets under the British driver’s skin because he can’t break him.

The user said, “he stormed to the garage after qualifying, visibly mad. And he tried to play a bit of game in FP, racing him, and Verstappen just went, “Ha, stupid idiot.”

Max Verstappen is disrespectful to Lewis Hamilton

At the USGP, Verstappen held Hamilton behind for most of the race, ultimately winning the pole position. He extended the gap with 12 points in the drivers’ championship with the seven-time world champion.

“The dude is so chilled against Lewis that it’s almost a bit disrespectful,” the F1 fan on Reddit further added. “That’s the seven-time world champion and you are a 24-year-old kid fighting for the world championship.”

