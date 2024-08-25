Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo’s Stroopwafel Chemistry Has Fans Going Gaga

Nothing says it’s the Dutch GP like stroopwafels being distributed to the drivers around the paddock. Daniel Ricciardo proved it as he came with two stroopwafels during Max Verstappen’s interview on Viaplay. This interaction between the two has given the fans a taste of how sweet their relationship is. In fact, it’s given the fans a recap of their antics during Viaplay’s stroopwafel-making activity from 2023.

Ricciardo is extremely fond of the Dutch delicacy and he’s made it evident on multiple occasions. He was given a perfect opportunity to explore his love for the dessert last year. The Australian crashed Red Bull’s PR activity where Verstappen taught him to make a stroopwafel.

This year their stroopwafel lore has continued, as a serious-looking Verstappen’s face lit up as soon as he spotted his old mate during his interview. Ricciardo stopped to greet him but was asked by the interviewer to get two stroopwafels for him and the Dutchman.

Unsurprisingly, Ricciardo obliged and showed up with two while they were still warm. This down-to-earth gesture from the 35-year-old and the dialogue between the two has melted fans’ hearts.

MAXIEL!!! I’VE MISSED THEM SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/tHLOjZ8DG0 — Mia (@ricciardosbabe) August 24, 2024

Fans can’t help but express their happiness seeing the two be such good friends. Many also loved how Verstappen posted a photo from last year’s event on Instagram.

Fans love the bromance between Ricciardo and Verstappen

The two are extremely close and Ricciardo showcased it by giving Verstappen a tribute ahead of his 200th race. Moreover, the Viaplay interview clip is going viral on X as fans point out how ‘MAXIEL’ were smiling ear to ear after spotting each other.

last year max fed daniel stroopwafels and this year daniel’s personally delivering the stroopwafels to max. pic.twitter.com/IL0JSsKr0i https://t.co/2UIlFmDVFD — andi (@scdriaricciardo) August 24, 2024

the way max’ whole face lights up the moment he sees daniel I’m SICK https://t.co/bS1yNzhZvo — riley³ F.E.A @ Dutch GP (@hrtricciardo) August 24, 2024

Even though they did not get an opportunity to race together for the same team, the fans were happy to see them spend time together. One user pointed out how the two are like magnets.

Max and Daniel are like magnets, they always find each other, no?

pic.twitter.com/9anfLwcOWu — danny ️ (@yukielcore) August 24, 2024

Max posted on his stories a photo of the moment he saw Daniel ♡ Maxiel on fire ❤️‍ https://t.co/3gybTP9YfI pic.twitter.com/YpqrswP7OW — emm (Cadiie)³•⁷ (@CadiieM) August 24, 2024

Verstappen further proved their bromance by posting moments from the interview on his story. They might’ve had some friction as teammates but that’s a thing of the past now.