mobile app bar

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo’s Stroopwafel Chemistry Has Fans Going Gaga

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo's Stroopwafel Chemistry Has Fans Going Gaga

Max Verstappen & Daniel Ricciardo
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Nothing says it’s the Dutch GP like stroopwafels being distributed to the drivers around the paddock. Daniel Ricciardo proved it as he came with two stroopwafels during Max Verstappen’s interview on Viaplay. This interaction between the two has given the fans a taste of how sweet their relationship is. In fact, it’s given the fans a recap of their antics during Viaplay’s stroopwafel-making activity from 2023.

Ricciardo is extremely fond of the Dutch delicacy and he’s made it evident on multiple occasions. He was given a perfect opportunity to explore his love for the dessert last year. The Australian crashed Red Bull’s PR activity where Verstappen taught him to make a stroopwafel.

This year their stroopwafel lore has continued, as a serious-looking Verstappen’s face lit up as soon as he spotted his old mate during his interview. Ricciardo stopped to greet him but was asked by the interviewer to get two stroopwafels for him and the Dutchman.

Unsurprisingly, Ricciardo obliged and showed up with two while they were still warm. This down-to-earth gesture from the 35-year-old and the dialogue between the two has melted fans’ hearts.

Fans can’t help but express their happiness seeing the two be such good friends. Many also loved how Verstappen posted a photo from last year’s event on Instagram.

Fans love the bromance between Ricciardo and Verstappen

The two are extremely close and Ricciardo showcased it by giving Verstappen a tribute ahead of his 200th race. Moreover, the Viaplay interview clip is going viral on X as fans point out how ‘MAXIEL’ were smiling ear to ear after spotting each other.

Even though they did not get an opportunity to race together for the same team, the fans were happy to see them spend time together. One user pointed out how the two are like magnets.

Verstappen further proved their bromance by posting moments from the interview on his story. They might’ve had some friction as teammates but that’s a thing of the past now.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these