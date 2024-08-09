Max Verstappen Bows Down to Rivals’ 100-Year-Old Legacy Despite Sworn Loyalty to Red Bull

Although Max Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season, there is a chance that he could jump ship. Since the Dutchman fears that Red Bull will not have the most dominant car when the regulations reset in 2026, there is a chance he may consider switching teams.

Red Bull are going to embark on a works power unit partnership with Ford from 2026 onwards. That said, the 26-year-old is wary of the stiff competition rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari can give Red Bull when it comes to perfecting an F1 engine.

F1Maximaal.nl quoted Verstappen as saying, “I have a lot of confidence in it, but as I said: We have to be realistic. We are competing against people who have been building engines for over a hundred years.”

Max Verstappen is targeting a move to Mercedes in 2026. In 2025, there will again be certain performance clauses in the contract that make a change possible even without Marko’s help. There is already a confidential, open, and regular exchange between Verstappens and Mercedes… pic.twitter.com/Q07vk8C4wD — F1_MercHub (@F1MercHub) August 9, 2024

The 2026 technical regulations will place the most emphasis on the power unit. The regulations are going to be revamped to extract maximum power from the engines whilst also aiming at keeping a 50-50 split between the ICE and the Battery Pack. This poses a huge task for the power unit manufacturers to crack.

What do the 2026 F1 regulations have in store?

According to the FIA, the new power units will radically change the landscape of the sport. In addition to the engine power distribution, the new power units will also look to use 100% sustainable fuels. However, there are certain concerns with respect to how it will affect the lap times and driving styles.

The FIA have released images of what the cars are expected to look like after the new 2026 regulation changes. The cars will be lighter, shorter and narrower, and will include: – active aero

– no DRS

– an “override” button (Indycar push-to-pass esque)

– less powerful floors pic.twitter.com/3836Y1R8Ft — Mercedes-AMG F1 News (@MercedesNewsUK) June 6, 2024

Further, the sport has also introduced a wide array of active aerodynamic solutions to spice up the racing action whilst also keeping the spirit of the engine regulations in mind. These include the replacement of DRS with front and rear active aerodynamics catered towards overtaking.