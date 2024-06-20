Max Verstappen Can Overtake Fernando Alonso in Coveted Spanish GP Tally but Lewis Hamilton Still Far Ahead

Over the past couple of seasons, Max Verstappen has made a habit of breaking records and he is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. The next stat on his list is currently one of Fernando Alonso’s at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Heading into this weekend’s race in Spain, both Verstappen and Alonso have clinched seven podiums each at this Grand Prix. With the Barcelona track expected to favor Red Bull, the Dutchman is the favorite to not only register just a podium but stand at the top of it.

If Verstappen does win in Spain, he will also overtake Alain Prost, who also registered seven podiums in this Grand Prix. However, if the Red Bull driver is keen on breaking Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s record at the Spanish GP, he still has a while to go.

Verstappen has currently registered five fewer podiums in Spain than Hamilton (12) and six fewer than Schumacher (13). While the 26-year-old may find it difficult to break this record, there are other insane records he has broken of Schumacher.

Max Verstappen has won 3 or more consecutive GPs at 8 different venues

The last race weekend in Canada helped Verstappen break yet another Schumacher record. With his win in Montreal, the Dutchman became the first F1 driver in history to win three or more consecutive Grand Prix at eight different venues.

The venues include Mexico City, Zandvoort, Spa, Austin, Yas Marina, Suzuka, Imola, and now Montreal. If Verstappen were to win in Barcelona this weekend, he could even better this record to nine different venues, having won the 2022 and 2023 Spanish GP.

Since the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a conventional track with fewer kerbs and has all sorts of corners (slow, medium, and high-speed), the expectation is that it will favor Red Bull’s RB20, who have the best overall package. This is one of the primary reasons why the Spanish GP this weekend is Verstappen and Red Bull’s to lose.