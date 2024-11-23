Max Verstappen Can Win 4th Title by Beating Lando Norris in Las Vegas but He Has Bigger Plans

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; FP3 and Qualifying Day; Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands and team Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the paddock | Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

Lando Norris put up a valiant fight for the 2024 Drivers’ Championship but currently stands on the brink of losing out on it. With a 62-point deficit to overcome in three races, the title is practically sealed in favor of Max Verstappen, who has a simple equation to keep in mind for the Las Vegas GP.

Verstappen has to finish ahead of Norris and outscore him by three points at least to become a four-time world champion, but being true to his real self, that isn’t what the Dutchman is aiming for.

Verstappen had a difficult qualifying session in Vegas, which put him in P5 on the grid for the race. Winning would be difficult (not impossible though) from there, which is why a reporter reminded him that he just needs to focus on keeping Norris behind, without having to worry about catching pole-sitter George Russell.

The Red Bull driver’s reply was, “For the championship, yeah.” He added, “I want to of course have a good race. I want to try and win, if possible. We’ll see tomorrow how competitive we are”!

Unfortunately for Verstappen, Red Bull looks like a handicapped team, and fifth place in qualifying was somewhat of an overachievement. The Milton Keynes-based team does not have a rear wing designed for low-downforce circuits like Las Vegas, something Christian Horner refused to admit on Friday.

Nevertheless with the car’s pace not being at its best, maintaining grip and proper pace during the Grand Prix will be extremely tricky.

Verstappen has to keep an eye out for Norris

Norris will start P6. So, the McLaren driver, by no means is out of contention to delay Verstappen’s Championship parade. “I’ll do what I can,” said Norris, who was also disappointed with his qualifying performance in Vegas.

“That’s what I’m here to do. I’m not gonna give up until the end. I’m here to do the best I can. we’re quick in the straights, so hopefully that can come to our advantage,” he added.

For Norris, presumably, the main focus won’t be the Drivers’ Championship anymore as he would want to help McLaren win its first Constructors’ title since 1998. Currently, the Woking-based squad is 36 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari, a gap that could reduce further by the end of the weekend.

Norris will start P6 with teammate Oscar Piastri in eighth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, will start from P2 and P4 respectively.