Max Verstappen Claims He Has Lost the “Confidence” He Once Had Due to McLaren’s Superiority

In 2023, when Max Verstappen failed to finish in P1 in qualifying, he would be quite bullish about making amends in the race. That has changed this year. With McLaren overtaking Red Bull as F1’s fastest team, Verstappen admitted to being less confident than before.

On Saturday, Verstappen was four-tenths of a second slower than Lando Norris in qualifying, which limited him to a P2 start behind the Briton. Then, on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast, he was asked about his chances of winning the Dutch GP.

He replied, “I think at the moment that is not really something that is also a particular strong point for us lately. I think the McLaren is very good in every aspect. The last few years even if I qualify P2, P3, or whatever I would be quite confident, and in the race we would be quick.

“That has disappeared so I guess we just have to wait and see tomorrow,” he added. “I think on pure pace, it would be quite difficult.”

Verstappen admitted that he is not happy about the situation Red Bull is in. He insisted that the team was making consistent efforts. However, at the rate at which McLaren is developing its car, it won’t be easy for Red Bull to catch them.

Both McLaren drivers—Norris and Oscar Piastri—are performing at a high level. Combined with McLaren’s on-track superiority, this is making things very difficult for Verstappen.

On Sunday’s Dutch GP, if Norris gets a clean start, it will be difficult for Verstappen to get past him. But that’s not all. Piastri – in a much faster car – will be right behind him, ready to pounce, if Verstappen makes a small error.

Since the Dutch GP returned to F1 in 2021, Verstappen has won all three of his home races. Doing the same this year, however, could prove to be very difficult.