Max Verstappen Could Not Rent a Mercedes Amg GT Because He Is Too Young - “No Doubt About His Driving Skills”

Max Verstappen was denied to rent a Mercedes AMG GT, not because of his rivalry with the Silver Arrows or anything else. But because he is too young! The 26-year-old unlike other drivers who are relaxing in the off-season still wishes to hit the track for some fun. The three-time champion had to face this bizarre situation in Portugal where he was going to drive some laps of the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.

According to De Telegraaf, the car rental company Sixt reasoned that the person renting the car should be at least 30. They cited that the employees in Portugal “simply followed the rules regarding insurance”

While the Dutchman still wanted to go the Portimao track, the rental company arranged another vehicle for him. However, they didn’t stop there as they also issued an apology ad for Verstappen.

They stated in the ad, “There are of course special circumstances that can justify an exception to the rules. This was such a case. We therefore apologize to Mr Verstappen.”

“From now on he can rent any car he wants from us at any time. There is of course no doubt about his driving skills and his experience with fast cars.”

The Dutchman wouldn’t mind as long as his wish to drive some laps at Portimao got fulfilled. Verstappen has been driving such laps in Brazil too lately alongside his girlfriend Kelly Piquet‘s family.

Max Verstappen is racing during Christmas too in Brazil

Max Verstappen cannot catch a break from racing even after winning 19 races in a single season in F1. The Red Bull champ hit the kart track in Brasilia, a couple of days before Christmas alongside the Piquets, who are a racing family, and his partner’s family too.

There Verstappen drove to the track in Nelson Piquet’s Kombi, so no car troubles. It was a fun race with the Piquets as Verstappen got a good start and managed to win the race despite some hiccups.

The Dutch driver also attended his girlfriend’s brother Nelson Piquet Jnr’s wedding while in Brazil. At the wedding ceremony, he was relieved that Kelly did not catch the bridal bouquet, which is a sign of the next bride-to-be. No surprise Verstappen loves racing more than marriage!