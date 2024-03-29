Red Bull, Beware- F1 Might Be Changing DRS As We Know It With Video Game-Like Concept

In 2026, F1 teams have to deal with another major regulation change, and the sport, as we know it, may change altogether. Red Bull, who have had a particularly strong advantage because of their DRS, may see it fade away in two years, owing to the introduction of a new concept. Per an update on by Bryson Sullivan, a ‘Push to Pass’ technology could be the new norm of F1.

F1 might shift to active aerodynamics in 2026 to reduce drag and fuel consumption. The rear wing of F1 cars would constantly open and close depending upon the need of the situation. It could lead to the DRS technology getting scrapped in 2026. Instead, a power-based overtake system might enter the sport. The updated technical regulations will allow drivers to increase the maximum power outlet from their cars at full throttle. Hence, the technology might be labeled ‘Overtake Mode.’

Push to Pass isn’t a new concept in the world of motorsports. Disciplines such as IndyCar and FIA WEC already use the system. Drivers within range of overtaking those in front of them will be able to deploy the technology and they will receive a short-term power boost to facilitate overtakes.

However, drivers won’t be able to rely on this technology in every circuit. It requires cars to be traveling at certain levels of speed, so that the MGU-K can kick in with that extra boost of power. F1 cars need to be traveling at a certain pace for the boost, and that exceeds speeds of 290 kmph (180+ mph). Hence, tracks such as Monaco would not be able to witness the deployment of this technology.

F1 world reacts to potential DRS change

With Red Bull potentially set to lose out on a massive advantage, fans flocked to social media to share their opinion on the new technology. Most of them did not agree with the potential change.

Considering the fact that some fans have gotten bored of the DRS, the idea was not completely bashed. The 2022 regulations already reduced drag considerably. So DRS, particularly for faster teams, gave them an unprecedented, and sometimes unfair advantage.

The introduction of the new technology could lead to more engaging races in F1. Churning out extra power from the MGU-K instead of relying on the DRS could level the playing field a little. While better engines would certainly provide for more power, no DRS could allow smaller teams to cut down on the gap between them and bigger teams. However, it could also see drivers rely on additional power rather than deploying their own skill to produce a maneuver that fans will appreciate.