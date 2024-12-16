Max Verstappen Does Not Accept Lando Norris’ Philosophy on Race Wins: “It Could Be Your Last”

Max Verstappen had to work hard for his fourth world championship but ultimately secured it with two race weekends to spare. His primary challenger, Lando Norris, fell short due to numerous mistakes by both himself and McLaren throughout 2024. Reflecting on the season, Verstappen admitted that Norris didn’t fully enjoy his success when it mattered most.

Norris won four races in 2024, including the Singapore GP, after which it felt like the tides were turning in his favor. The gap to Verstappen at the front was reduced to just 52 points, and considering how dominating the Briton was on the evening, it looked as though Norris would win a lot more.

As such, the Briton’s reactions post-win were rather subdued. He had already put his mind to winning the Championship, so much so that he didn’t enjoy the win fully because of focusing on the bigger picture.

LANDO NORRIS WINS IN SINGAPORE!!! What a drive from @LandoNorris, bringing home his THIRD race win! #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/cRmjrwLyHP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 22, 2024

“You have to realize a race win in F1 won’t always come as easy like 1, 2, 3,” Verstappen said in the post-season documentary. “That’s why I think it is important to keep cheering at every race win. It’s not normal. You have to take in the fact it could be your last.”

In 2023, Verstappen had won 19 races out of 22 — the most in a single season in F1 history. He also admitted that he got very used to winning, a feeling he took for granted. However, his difficulties in 2024 made him realize that there was more to enjoy than just Championships.

Norris had eyes only on the title

2024 was a ground-breaking year for Norris. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that he only won his first-ever race this year in Miami, which turned out to be a defining moment for him, and McLaren.

Norris realized he had the best car underneath him, and didn’t know if he would have gotten a chance to fight for the title ever again. That’s why he went all guns blazing and wasn’t satisfied with just wins.

Even in Zandvoort, Norris had a quiet victory celebration despite being dominant on the track. “If I was completely out of the championship I probably would’ve celebrated more, but considering I know it kind of means something towards a bigger prospect, it just felt like a smaller thing on that day and the meaning of it,” Norris had said per Formula1.com.

In the end, Norris failed in his pursuit of the Drivers’ title, but his dedication did help McLaren overall. His and teammate Oscar Piastri’s collective efforts helped the papaya squad bag its first Constructors’ title since 1998.