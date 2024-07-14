mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Expresses Desire to Be Daniel Ricciardo’s Teammate on Sergio Perez’s Face

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez has been under immense pressure lately as his future with Red Bull is a topic of hot debate. In the background, Daniel Ricciardo has emerged as the most likely candidate to take over from the #11 driver in that second Bulls seat next year.

The trio of Max Verstappen, Perez, and Ricciardo were all in attendance during the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. Celebrating 20 years of Red Bull in Formula 1, Verstappen was being interviewed by former F1 driver, Karun Chandhok.

With both Perez and Ricciardo in attendance, the Dutchman expressed his desire to team up with the Honey Badger once again. However, it is pertinent to note that Verstappen was talking about the RAC TT category.

“Maybe it would be fun to be in the same vehicle as Daniel,” remarked the three-time world champion. He also went on to jokingly accuse Adrian Newey of “illegally” tuning his cars when running in such events.

Though in the context of the event at the iconic Goodwood circuit this weekend, Verstappen‘s remarks received a loud reception from the crowd. Even Chandhok was excited at the prospect of Verstappen and Ricciardo teaming up once again under the Red Bull banner.

Who may replace Perez at Red Bull?

On paper, Ricciardo is far from being the favorite to replace Perez at Red Bull. However, the Australian driver’s performances have been far from impressive so far. Like Perez, he is also under the radar and is at risk of losing his V-CARB seat at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Red Bull junior Liam Lawson has also failed to impress the team in his recent Silverstone test. The New Zealander’s outing in the RB20 was described as underwhelming by the ones in attendance.

Now, the Austrian outfit is also not considering Yuki Tsunoda as a reliable replacement for the #11 driver. The young Honda-backed driver is more likely to look at Aston Martin in the future than Red Bull. For now at least, Perez can breathe easy.

