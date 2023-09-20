Max Verstappen Gets Bizarre Invitation To Team Up With Best Friend Lando Norris Despite Oscar Piastri Signing Long-Term Deal

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have often stated how they are very good friends off the F1 track. Verstappen went as far as calling Norris his best friend in F1, and now, he even gets an invitation to join him in Woking, as per Formule1niews. These comments surfaced after Oscar Piastri, Norris’ current teammate signed an extension with the team until 2026.

2023 is Piastri’s rookie year in F1, but despite his lack of experience, he has impressed everyone. Piastri has put in some incredible performances, including a P4 finish in Silverstone. Hence, extending his contract was going to be a matter of time.

On Wednesday, McLaren announced that Piastri penned a deal that would extend his stay for three more years. Norris himself has a contract until the 2025 season, and with such an exciting driver lineup secured for the near future, they will be hoping to make major strides on the track. But, does Norris prefer having Verstappen instead of Piastri as a teammate?

Lando Norris sent McLaren invitation to Max Verstappen

After the Italian GP in Monza earlier this month, Norris spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Verstappen. However, unlike past rumors, this wasn’t about linking up at Red Bull. Instead, Norris stated that the doors at McLaren are always open in case Verstappen wants to switch.

“It is certainly something I would be open to in the future,” he said as per Formule1niews. “I think I can safely say that Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1. Working with someone of that caliber would be great. I recently invited him to McLaren, so he’s always welcome.”

However, Norris’ invitation to Verstappen will likely not materialize into anything concrete in the near future. Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull till 2028, and if the Milton-Keynes-based team continues to be as dominant as they are at the moment, there is no reason why Verstappen would want to leave.

Zak Brown responds to Norris-Verstappen link up

Brown, who secured the Norris-Piastri line up for the next few years at least, gave his take on Norris’ open invitation to Verstappen. Because of the Dutchman’s sheer talent, there is no team who would say no to having him on their team.

However, Brown puts a halt on the idea at least for now. And the reasons behind it may very well be financial. The beforementioned report suggests that Brown too, would be open to having him in Surrey, but does not see a move happening any time soon.

For now, Norris and McLaren are focused on catching Aston Martin the constructors’ championship standing. Verstappen, meanwhile, wants to seal his third-consecutive world title win as early as possible.