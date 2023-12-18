Max Verstappen Hoists Brazilian Flag with Girlfriend Kelly Piquet After Adorable Moment with Penelope

Having recently gone out to party with his partner, Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen hoisted the Brazilian flag, celebrating his partner’s home country. The duo, along with Piquet’s daughter, Penelope, went out to a cafe in Monaco to celebrate amid the F1 season break.

The celebrations took place in a place called ‘Sass Cafe,’ which opened in 1993 and gets its name from the cafe’s owner, Sassa. One of the most expensive cafes in Monaco, Sass Cafe has now become one of the country’s most legendary locations and hosts a plethora of big-name celebs, including those belonging to the F1 world.

Apart from hoisting the Brazilian flag, as seen in the video uploaded on X by user ‘Nini’, Verstappen also exemplified his adorable relationship with Piquet’s 4-year-old daughter, Penelope. The Dutchman picked her up in his arms and held her there as she helped her mom blow out the candles on her birthday as she turned 35.

The fans loved catching another glimpse of the special relationship between Verstappen and ‘P,’ which was visible in their reactions on social media site X.

The offbeat dynamics have never been a bother for Max Verstappen

Despite not being the real father of Penelope and being nearly ten years younger than Kelly Piquet, the dynamic between the trio is one that many might envy. Penelope has become famous for crashing Verstappen’s Twitch streams with adorable actions while addressing the three-time world champion as ‘Maxie.’ The latest example of the same came when she did not want to take a bath and stayed with ‘Maxie’ on stream instead.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman tried consoling a crying Penelope while trying to make her understand she needed to take a bath. The entire exchange made for a cute viewing experience for the fans, with many exhibiting how smitten they were with the duo on social media.

Having first met in 2016, Verstappen and Piquet started publicly dating, in 2021, with the Red Bull driver revealing their relationship over social media. Ever since, the duo has been sharing regular updates with their fans about their everyday life and continue to show support to each other, even for the smallest of things.

While Verstappen had admitted to wanting kids of his own someday, the Dutchman is currently enjoying being a part of Penelope’s childhood and continues to do all he can to ensure he raises her well.