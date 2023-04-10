“Massive Fan” Lewis Hamilton Was Once Left Enthralled by “Amazing” Taylor Swift During COTA GP

Lewis Hamilton once drooled over Taylor Swift’s performance back in 2016 when Formula 1 was in the United States for the annual US GP. The Mercedes driver is a “massive fan” of the American singer and songwriter, and he has conveyed his admiration for her time and time again.

Swift performed at her only concert of the year at the Circuit of the Americas. Thousands of fans flocked to the venue to watch the American star on Saturday evening, ahead of the big race on Sunday. As for Hamilton, there’s hardly any doubt about his love for music.

look at taylor swift’s lively performance from the 2016 us gp pic.twitter.com/TDFiAiNH2V — andy 💎 (@sebspole11) October 13, 2021

The performance was not only a blockbuster but also lived up to the hype as it was the US’s only race of the year, unlike 2023. Enthralled by the 33-year-old’s presence and her performance, the seven-time world champion said, “I know Taylor a little bit. She’s amazing. I’m a massive fan of hers.”

The Briton was in the North American country going head-to-head against his teammate Nico Rosberg. It was an instrumental year in his career as he was gearing up to claim his third championship in a row.

The man from Stevenage won the 2016 US GP race, with the German driver finishing in P2. However, the British driver failed to clinch the championship in the end, as he lost the title to Rosberg by just five points.

Title fight with Hamilton brought a strange atmosphere in the team, said Rosberg

The 2016 F1 season is regarded as one of the best when it comes to the rivalry between teammates. The sport saw the epitome of competitiveness as the Mercedes duo were right against each other for the title fight.

Rosberg, who ultimately managed to win the title, had recently shared about the atmosphere in the team during the epic rivalry. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the German driver said that there was a strange atmosphere in the team.

#OnThisDay in 2016, at Monza, this remarkable podium pic was taken. Nico Rosberg had just won, beating Merc team-mate & pole man Lewis Hamilton fair & square, & Ferrari’s Seb Vettel too. Nico is one of #F1’s most underrated world champions IMHO. He was a truly excellent driver. pic.twitter.com/xaf6KlcTEX — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) September 4, 2022

He also went on to state that the team had to maintain a neutral attitude both for him and Lewis Hamilton. Because, in the end, the team could not favor one driver over the other.

Hamilton and Rosberg had a rivalry, even in the garage

Due to the constant clash and to get better than one another, the two camps within the Silver Arrows camp had massive differences, said the 2016 F1 champion.

Rosberg, who had immense help from his wife in the title win, said, “It was clear that there was rivalry within our own garage.” As a result, it was hard for the drivers and the team to get closer and be better together.

Furthermore, the spirit of the team was without balance. Nico Rosberg spent the most important point of his career in isolation due to his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, he concluded.