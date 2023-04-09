Fernando Alonso’s Podium No More a Satisfaction for Aston Martin Boss Lawrence Stroll

Despite the best start to a season for Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll is not happy with only podiums anymore. As per Mike Krack, the team owner wants more, and that is nothing but the F1 Grand Prix wins.

According to multiple reports, team principal Krack said that Stroll wants more from the team after their successful start of the 2023 F1 season. He said in a recently published report that the team owner did not have any delay in telling the team about their next step.

Lawrence Stroll isn’t satisfied with podiums. He’s pushing Aston Martin to win races, Mike Krack says: “The mission is very clear. [Lawrence Stroll] has not been having any delay in telling us, ‘When are we going to win the next one?’.” pic.twitter.com/hZrwrR2n9B — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 6, 2023

He asked, “When will we win the next one?” Stroll Sr. is undoubtedly happy about the team’s steps so far, but it’s not enough for his ambitions after he spent millions back at the factory.

Krack further stated the team owner that the good thing about him is that he tells everyone where they stand. And he wants more, so the team has to deliver more.

Aston Martin had the best start to a season

With 65 points on board, this was the best start to the team’s F1 season. The Silverstone-based team has picked up three podiums out of three races.

Furthermore, this is by far the best start to a season for any Silverstone-based team. If take Force India, Racing Point, or Aston Martin as examples. They currently stand in P2 in the standings, as compared to P7 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Worth the wait! 🍾💚 https://t.co/oaOdcDxw6r — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 6, 2023

The Silverstone-based team has already picked up more points than they did in the entire 2022 season. Moreover, in 2021, they only managed to grab 77 points, with Sebastian Vettel in their ranks.

Can Aston Martin be a threat to Red Bull’s dominance?

Even though Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin picked up three podiums so far in 2023, they were no match for the mighty RB-19s. Red Bull has three poles, three wins, and five podiums under their best and the most dominant team in recent times by far.

Statistically, the defending champions have almost double the points as compared to the Silverstone-based team. However, the scenario could have been a little different if Lance Stroll didn’t have a retirement issue in Saudi Arabia.

But, that doesn’t define the strength Aston Martin has in front of Red Bull. Adrian Newey and his team have developed a mighty challenger after the new regulations were made, and they are yet to be tested at their very best.