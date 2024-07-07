Max Verstappen No Longer a Threat to Lando Norris With Focus on New Competition

Starting alongside each other on the second row at British GP, it’s round two of the Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen battle. The duo will battle it out once again after their bout in Austria came to a premature and unfortunate end. However, Norris isn’t concerned with the Dutchman on his home turf. The young Brit has his eyes peeled on the prize and his focus is on the Mercedes cars at the front.

Red Bull’s continued struggles with the RB20 meant Verstappen would be starting the race from P4. Meanwhile, Norris’ single fast lap in Q3 locked his starting position in third. However, despite the disadvantage of not getting pole, he’s hoping to win the race.

Speaking to the media in the post-qualifying presser, he revealed how the Red Bull driver will be playing a significant role in the race but he’ll be looking to pass the two Mercedes in front of him.

“I am sure Max will play a significant role during the race, but I have two other guys to worry about, so I am not only looking at Red Bull. The team is doing a good job and that’s why I’m convinced we can have a good race. We need a good pace because I have to overtake two guys if possible,” said Norris.

Mercedes men George Russell and Lewis Hamilton locked the front row for the British GP. However, McLaren has proved time and again that they have a superior race pace. Som a quick getaway could earn a second Grand Prix win for the #4 driver. Although, there are factors to consider that give Mercedes the advantage according to Norris.

Norris highlights Mercedes’ saving grace at Silverstone

There are a few tracks that often suit a team or driver better than the others. For Mercedes, it’s their drivers’ home race, the British GP. The seven-time champion also holds the record for the most wins at Silverstone at eight.

In fact, Hamilton has been on the podium in each of the last 10 British GPs. He could continue this streak because of his starting position and the W15’s advantage on the track which Norris pointed out.

As quoted by RacingNews365, he highlighted the front wing will be Mercedes’ saving grace in the race. The 24-year-old also mentioned how the Brackley team’s car were quite quick last year at the British GP, with Hamilton hassling him in the final stint for P2.

Thus, Norris added, “So I expect them to be very quick, especially as they can look after their front tires very well. They have a very good front end, and I think that’s going to be a good savior for them tomorrow.”

The debated front wing has proved its capabilities in the last few race weekends. Mercedes could enjoy its full potential in the upcoming race with the first 1-2 since the 2022 Brazilian GP. Now, it remains to be seen if the order will be the same or if Lewis Hamilton will secure his first win since 2021.