Max Verstappen Once Cried While Reliving “Moments He’ll Never Forget” in His Life

Not known for showing his softer side on the F1 track, the one time Max Verstappen truly got emotional was after winning his first World Championship in 2021. It came after a grueling season-long battle with Lewis Hamilton, making the victory all the sweeter.

Verstappen sat down with Ziggo Sport and looked back at the highlights from the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP – the season finale. He made a last-lap overtake on Hamilton to win the title despite having a cramp and stood tall on the podium. Upon reliving the post-race celebrations with his partner Kelly Piquet, father Jos, his friends, and teammates, Verstappen started shedding tears.

“Yeah, that was a special moment,” the 26-year-old said. “Those are very special moments that you’ll never forget in your life.”

“this, together with your dad, is what you spent all of those hours in the van for” pic.twitter.com/uucxstKJS8 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) September 7, 2024

Verstappen looked on and got even more emotional when a close-up shot of himself and his father came up. “Drink a cup of coffee,” the host suggested, to lighten up the mood and Verstappen let out a laugh.

Verstappen and Jos had been through a lot leading up to that moment. A former F1 driver himself, Jos took it upon himself to make his son a star and helped him immensely in his junior career. They spend weeks on the road, taking part in karting series all over Europe. Those memories likely flooded Verstappen’s mind, bringing him to tears.

Verstappen’s 2021 championship win was far from easy. Crashes, penalties, and injuries all plagued his chances, and Red Bull lost ground to Mercedes in the development race toward the end of the season. Yet, he prevailed—a determination he may need to rely on once again in 2024.

Verstappen’s quest for a fourth title

Following the 2021 win, Verstappen’s approach to racing changed. He had achieved his lifelong dream, and he immediately insisted that anything more than that would be a bonus. Thanks to Red Bull’s newfound dominance, he won the 2022 and 2023 championships unopposed.

2024, however, has been a different story with McLaren’s Lando Norris pushing him all the way. Red Bull has lost its edge, and Verstappen, after his P6 finish in Italy last weekend, took his win-less streak to five races.

He has a 62-point lead in the standings to second-placed Norris. Although he is in a comfortable position in terms of numbers with just eight races to go, his advantage could slip away if Red Bull keeps performing like it did in Monza, where they were fourth-fastest.

Verstappen, however, is used to being in a high-pressure situation. He could use his experience to fend Norris’ challenge off, which would make him a four-time World champion.