When Max Verstappen Said He Makes Lewis Hamilton “Nervous”

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were part of one of the greatest Championship battles of all time in 2021. They went toe to toe throughout the season, and before the finale, were level on points. A day before the final showdown, De Telegraaf had asked Verstappen if Hamilton was afraid of him.

Verstappen, in his usual blunt fashion, replied, “Yes, I think I make him nervous when he sees me in his mirrors.”

The Red Bull driver felt that Hamilton would never admit to the same and that he was certainly not afraid of the seven-time World Champion. Verstappen added, “He is a different driver than me, less aggressive. He does not know how to race like I do. I can’t blame him for that…” 

Throughout the 2021 season, Verstappen and Hamilton clashed several times on the track, most notably at Silverstone, where a high-speed collision resulted in Verstappen retiring after a 51G impact. A few races later, at Monza, an aggressive move by Verstappen saw his car land on top of Hamilton’s, further escalating tensions between the two.

As incidents continued to pile up, the tension reached its peak heading into the season finale. A controversial ending to the Abu Dhabi GP handed Verstappen his first world title, following some questionable decisions made by then-race director Michael Masi.

However, over time, the relationship between Hamilton and Verstappen has improved, with fewer jabs exchanged between them. This is likely due to Hamilton no longer posing a threat to Verstappen’s title ambitions, while the latter has shifted focus to a new rival.

Verstappen and Norris’ friendship and title battle

In 2022 and 2023, Verstappen enjoyed unprecedented dominance, cruising to comfortable Championship victories. However, 2024 has seen McLaren and Lando Norris close the gap.

With six races left on the calendar, Norris is only 52 points behind, and a single misstep from Verstappen could see the Briton emerge as the new favorite for the title.

This also brings attention to the off-track friendship between Norris and Verstappen, which has had moments of tension and disagreement throughout the season.

In Austria, the two were locked in a close battle for the lead when a move by Verstappen resulted in both drivers crashing out. Norris went as far as to say that if Verstappen continued to race in that manner, he might lose respect for the Dutchman.

However, the two later had a conversation and cleared the air. But if McLaren and Red Bull remain neck and neck in 2025, the rivalry between Norris and Verstappen could escalate, leading to even more intense competition.

