Max Verstappen Open for Dialogue With Lando Norris After Collision on Track Infuriates McLaren Star

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lando Norris was furious with Max Verstappen following their shunt at the Austrian GP, but the latter remained a calm figure. The Dutchman also revealed that he was open to having a dialogue with Norris once things calmed down a notch, hinting at the fact that he knows it was his mistake.

On the F1: Chequered Flag Podcast, Verstappen told Lawrence Barretto, “Yeah, of course, we will talk about it. At the moment, I think it’s not the right point. It’s better, I think, to cool off, ideally.”

However, Verstappen may have to wait a long time. McLaren and Norris don’t look like they’ll let go of their anger anytime soon as Team Principal Andrea Stella was full of criticism in the aftermath of the incident. His rant on Verstappen and his antics earned plaudits from several notable F1 figures including Damon Hill and David Croft.

On the other hand, Verstappen being so calm about the incident could have an undertone to it, as pointed out by former Williams driver Jack Aitken.

Max Verstappen knows he was in the wrong, but isn’t ready to accept

Later on in the podcast, Aitken noted a ‘guilty’ tone in Verstappen’s voice. The lack of accusations in the 26-year-old’s comments made him feel that he was in the wrong, which is why he feels that having a look at the incident again is the right choice for Verstappen.

Verbally, however, Verstappen hasn’t admitted his fault. He thinks he was racing hard, and claimed that he wasn’t going to sit back and let Norris take P1 away from him.

Given everything that has transpired since the closing laps of the Austrian GP, the upcoming race in Silverstone is gaining more hype. An out-and-out rivalry could soon take shape between Red Bull and McLaren, as tensions from Austria will certainly carry forward to Britain.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

