Max Verstappen Outshines All Constructors With Most Front Row Starts in 2024

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attends the Drivers press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 05, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

While Max Verstappen encountered a lot of challenges in 2024, he managed to eke out his fourth world championship in a rather dominant fashion. It may not seem like his dominance in 2022 or 2023, but the Dutchman has once again stamped his authority on the grid with the most number of wins (9) and also got the most front-row starts this season.

With 15 front-row starts to his name, Verstappen not only has more starts from the top two than his rival drivers but also all the constructors. McLaren is next on the list with 13 front-row starts this year, while Ferrari has nine and Mercedes has six.

The only way McLaren can match Verstappen’s front-row starts this season is if they lock out the front row at the season finale this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Doing so will also help the Woking outfit massively in their Constructors’ Championship fight as they currently lead the standings by 21 points from second-placed Ferrari.

For McLaren to win their first title since 1998, all they need to do is score 24 points this weekend as the maximum Ferrari can score is 44. As for Ferrari, the equation is simple as they need to outscore McLaren by 21 points to win their first title since 2008.

With so much on the line for both Ferrari and McLaren, this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP is likely to be a must-watch for the fans. As for Red Bull, all they can do is spoil the party for one of their rivals since they are already out of the Constructors’ Championship fight and will finish P3 this season.

And since Verstappen has already sealed his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship in Las Vegas, he can have a more relaxed weekend, not that he will have one because of how competitive he is. He will do everything in his potential to finish 2024 on a high by trying to win his 10th race of the season.