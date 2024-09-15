Lando Norris Doubts Beating Max Verstappen After Ted Kravitz’s P4 Bet With Andrea Stella

Lando Norris came into the Azerbaijan GP with the hopes of closing the championship to Max Verstappen further. Unfortunately, due to a recovering Esteban Ocon and a supposedly false yellow flag, Norris had to abort his final lap in Q1 and was eliminated in the session. As a result, the Briton’s job of reducing Verstappen’s championship lead got tougher.

Ted Kravitz told the Briton that he has a bet with Andrea Stella suggesting that Norris will finish in P4 at the Azerbaijan GP, ahead of Verstappen. The McLaren driver was taken aback by the statement as he said, “How do I do that? It’s not easy around a street track.”

Theodore Kravitz tells Lando that he has bet with Stella that Norris would finish P4 ahead of Max Lando Norris: “How do I do that? It’s not easy around a street track.” — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) September 15, 2024

He added, “We are not the quickest or slowest, we are in that ballpark (straight line speed with wing level). I am confident we will go forward. We need a safety Car.”

Apparently, Kravitz has won the bet as his prediction of Norris finishing P4 has come true in Baku. While the #4 driver started P15 due to several grid penalties to other drivers, he had to put on the hard tires to go on the alternate tire strategy. Still, he did an excellent job to go long in the Grand Prix and fight with Verstappen for a top 5 spot.

Eventually, Norris got the better of Verstappen and overtook him into turn 1. Moreover, a late race accident between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz allowed him to move up to P4 and finish there as the Azerbaijan GP ended under the Virtual Safety Car conditions.

Still, Norris hasn’t had the optimal weekend in Baku and will look to recalibrate himself before next weekend’s race in Singapore.

Norris’ struggles in Baku

Norris qualified in P17 and hasn’t looked the fastest around the streets of Baku. The Brit explained how it might look easy to overtake at the Azerbaijan GP on the long straight, but following through the twisty section is impossible.

After the practice sessions, Norris confirmed that the car doesn’t feel at home in the dusty, low grip conditions. The similar form continued in qualifying with Ferrari coming out as the far superior team.

Norris’ banker lap in Q1 wasn’t the best and he was one of the last drivers heading out for a final run. Although the track would’ve been at its grippiest, the risk is also the highest with all the cars out. The Briton caught the yellow flag at the wrong time, and track evolution meant his banker time wasn’t good enough to get him into Q2.