Max Verstappen Prepares the Orange Army in Advance as He Aims 2025 Belgian GP Redemption

The Belgian GP has usually been a happy hunting ground for Max Verstappen, who endured a rather underwhelming race last Sunday. However, the three-time World Champion already set his sights on next year’s race. He urged fans to gear up and buy tickets for the 2025 Belgian GP.

Verstappen grabbed a commanding pole position for the race but had to take a 10-place grid penalty due to new engine components. As such, he started the race from P11 on the grid.

Gone are the days when Verstappen could start from P11 and win comfortably, as the Dutchman struggled to make major inroads. After winning the last three Belgian GPs, Verstappen could only manage a P4.

However, going into the summer break, the Dutchman took to his Instagram account to thank fans for their support. He also led them towards booking their seats for next year’s race, at his ‘Max Verstappen Grandstand’.

selling mini helmets during the Lewis to ferrari chaos and grandstand tickets during Carlos’s signing — he’s so unserious I cannot pic.twitter.com/CRrWkcQ8xH — kira (@l4ndowecanbewdc) July 29, 2024

These tickets can only be purchased from Verstappen’s official website. They will give the Orange army an unparalleled view of racing action, as it is situated between the legendary Pouhon and Les Fagnes corners of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Tickets start from $250 and go up to $400.

Verstappen might be a marketing genius

Verstappen’s marketing ploy came just minutes after Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams got confirmed. While the F1 community was riding high on the waves of the driver market, Verstappen was busy getting his own time in the sun.

NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO SELL UR MINI HELMETS pic.twitter.com/f5z3IH139g — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 1, 2024

He knew that the entire attention of the sport was on Sainz’s new team, for which, many were on social media. A marketing masterstroke by the Red Bull driver, who knew what he had to do to disrupt the feed.

This wasn’t the first time Verstappen interrupted internet-breaking news to promote his merchandise, either. Earlier in 2024, when Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari transfer official, Verstappen was busy promoting a throwback mini-helmets collection .