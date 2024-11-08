Max Verstappen Pushes the Limits in 23-Hour Sim Race to Raise Money for Charity

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Max Verstappen is a born racer as he always has the desire to win no matter the prize. Hence, he is also the ideal driver to take part in a 23-hour sim race to raise money for charity as nothing less than pushing the limits will be expected of him.

Just a week after spectacularly winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid, the Dutchman will take part in The Race for Mental Health on November 9 and 10. All proceeds from this will go to Mind, a British mental health charity.

Oh yeah, this guy is racing too. Full time sim racer, part time F1 driver @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/Vcmft6sJ19 — Jimmy Broadbent (@JimmyBroadbent) October 11, 2024

As the name of the charity suggests, Mind helps people from England and Wales to address their mental health concerns by spreading awareness and supporting those in need by creating a community.

Since Verstappen is set to compete for such a noble cause, his fans would hope to see him perform at his best in this sim race. And the three-time F1 world champion’s participation in the event may just encourage more fans to closely track the event.

For those unaware, this is not the first time that Verstappen has participated in a race for charity as he also participated in this same sim race last year. “Max turned up incognito at another team last year. I didn’t know he was racing until he was on the track with us,” Jimmy Broadbent, the organizer of the event, revealed in an interview.

“And not only did he participate, but he also donated a large portion of his own money to the charity, which is amazing,” Broadbent added. “My main goal was to raise as much money as possible for this great cause. So to have the current F1 world champion, an IndyCar legend and a current GT driver participate is really cool”.

The IndyCar legend Broadbent is referring to is Tony Kanaan, an IndyCar champion and Indy500 winner. The two will be joined by GT3 Pro driver Daniel Morad.