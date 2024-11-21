Max Verstappen Responds to Overtaking Rule Criticism: ‘I Don’t Think I’d Have Complained So Hard’

Max Verstappen came under heavy criticism over his aggressive racing style after multiple crashes with Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Those voices took a rest for the next two years as the Dutchman faced next to no competition for the championship. Come 2024, the tables turned as Lando Norris emerged as a worthy contender.

As the Briton came within touching distance in the points gap, Verstappen tapped into his old aggressive self. He fought hard against Norris on the track and found himself on the wrong side of the rules on a couple of occasions. On some other occasions, he pushed the limits to stay barely within the regulations.

Possibly taking note of these ongoing battles, the FIA has decided to rewrite the rules of engagement. While Verstappen is not expressly against the change, he has called out the rivals for making too much noise over nothing. The reigning champion certainly believes he wouldn’t have behaved the same way if he was on the receiving end.

Andretti on Max Verstappen “agressive driving” style: “He is in a completely different situation than he was in even the beginning of 2024, He has to bring out a performance from the car that is just not there… When you no longer have the dominant car, you must work much… pic.twitter.com/pI3sTolpER — Laura (@formuLau16) November 19, 2024

When asked by BBC if he felt he was being singled out through driving rule changes, Verstappen replied, “Honestly, even if they did, first of all, I don’t care because I drive to what I think is possible and what is allowed in the rules. And if the rules are written like that, I will use the rules.”

“If that would have happened to me the other way around, I don’t think I would have been the person to complain so hard because I would just think, ‘OK, if that’s the rules, that’s how we do it’ instead of screaming that we need to change the rules,” he added.

What triggered the FIA to contemplate changing the driving rules

Verstappen and Norris were fighting for P3 in the final few laps of the US Grand Prix with the Briton gaining on the Dutchman. After failing to make a move stick after a couple of attempts, Norris found another opportunity in Turn 12. As he went around the outside to overtake, Verstappen ran Norris wide off the track while doing so himself.

Despite both drivers running wide, the McLaren driver got a five-second time penalty. Resultantly, Norris was demoted to P4 behind Verstappen despite finishing in P3. The reason behind Verstappen not getting a penalty was his position at the apex. By virtue of being ahead of his opponent, the Red Bull driver lawfully kept the position.

The rule once again came under the scanner at the very next race in Mexico. This time around, Norris was clever enough to place himself ahead at the apex when mounting an overtaking maneuver. As both drivers once again went wide, it was Verstappen who took the penalty this time around.