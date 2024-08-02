Max Verstappen Reveals His Childhood Dream Other Than Becoming F1 World Champion

Max Verstappen is tied down to his Red Bull F1 contract until the end of the 2028 season. While he is keen on serving the full duration of that contract, he has not shied away from sharing his post-retirement plans. Among those is a dream that he has nurtured for long. That is his dream to have a racing team of his own.

In an interview snippet posted on Reddit, the Dutchman discusses his dream of wanting a racing team of his own. While he already has ‘Verstappen.com’ labels running on existing GT teams, his dream is bigger than that. He aims to one day have a team that he fully owns, manages, and runs with a full-body livery, featuring Verstappen.com.

Speaking of the same, he said, “[Running a team is] something that I grew up with in the back of my mind. One day, when let’s say F1 is enough, you don’t want to continue driving anymore. You want to run your own team. Eventually, I would like to have Verstappen.com racing as a team. The target is to have fully your own team.”

Verstappen made the comment while paying Emil Frey Racing, the GT racing team he is a part of, a visit. The team features the Verstappen.com and Red Bull branding on its livery.

It also has Thierry Vermeulen, son of Verstappen’s manager Thomas Vermeulen, racing for them in one of the cars. The reigning F1 champion took the car out for a spin around the track and gave the engineers some valuable feedback.

Verstappen’s racing obsession lands him in trouble

From F1 to GT to even sim racing, there is hardly any motor racing discipline Verstappen does not meddle into. However, never would he have expected to land in trouble because of it.

At the recently concluded Hungarian GP, the Dutchman appeared angrier on the team radio than ever. That led some, including Sky F1 commentator David Croft, to believe the reason to be his sleepless night, caused by his late stint at the virtual 24 hours of Spa.

Later, Helmut Marko too expressed his disappointment over Verstappen’s harsh words on the radio. While Marko cleared that the team did not have any problems with the reigning champion’s sim racing activities, they yet decided to put an end to his virtual races during an F1 weekend.

Later, Verstappen issued a strong statement, rubbishing the ban news. He said, “There is no other sim race coming up anyway, so no one needs to worry about that. So no, it’s not that I have a ban or whatever. I also don’t need to tell them what they do in their private time and during the weekends, and that’s the same for me.”