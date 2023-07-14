Max Verstappen Reveals How Comparisons With Sim Racers in GT Cars Is Helping Him to Dominate Formula 1

Max Verstappen is a huge fan of sim-racing and spends a lot of time away from F1 on his setup. The two-time world champion likes to keep his skills sharp by racing, whether it is in the real world or virtual. In fact, he believes that racing on the simulator helps him stay in top condition to perform at a top level in F1.

When it comes to simulator racing, the Red Bull star is surely one of the most acclaimed competitors in the world. So much so that the Dutch driver also owns a racing team named Verstappen.com Racing. In most competitions, Verstappen races for Team Redline, and has ample interest in taking online racing forward through different means.

Admittedly, the 25-year-old doesn’t just race in the sim in order to pass his time or does it for fun, he does it to stay in touch with racing. However, most of the races he takes part in the virtual world involves GT or Stock cars, as he doesn’t really race F1 cars on the sim.

Max Verstappen always looking to improve

In an interview with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, Verstappen stated that he competes against naturally quick drivers in the sim races. As a result, he considers them as tough condition and prides himself on standing out from them.

Speaking about this, the defending F1 champion stated, “Sim drivers, they’re so quick. It’s very interesting to see them drive because they don’t have any real experience of a car. But somehow when you look at how they are braking, how they control and it is how it should be.”

“So it’s very interesting for me you know to then compare myself to them because they’re naturally quick on the sim and I’m naturally quick on real life. So in downtime, I’m also trying to improve my time, which I think also helps me in real life,” further asserted the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen has an extensive racing setup in his home, where he spends hours, when not suiting up for a race weekend. He has taken part in notable online racing tournaments, including the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. Often, he streams his sim racing experiences for his fans, and this provides them with some unique, interesting and wholesome moments.

Verstappen’s online racing session with little Penelope

Verstappen lives with his partner Kelly Piquet in Monaco, and the latter’s daughter from her previous relationship Penelope too, stays with the. Over the years, Verstappen and Penelope have created an adorable bond, which is sometimes visible when the Dutchman is live streaming.

Penelope often comes into the room where Verstappen streams, just to play with him. When he is streaming casually, Verstappen doesn’t mind the disturbances but on several occasions, he has stated that his door remains locked when he is competing.

Verstappen’s persona on the track when he is racing mirrors his competitiveness when he is on his sim racing set up. This shows us that the 25-year-old is adamant to win and wants to be the undisputed best, irrespective of where is performing.