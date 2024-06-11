Max Verstappen Stands Corrected as Fans Indeed Have Problem With His GOAT List

In a recent interview with the Spanish media outlet DAZN, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on the top five best drivers in the history of the sport. When his response was shared on social media by Vincenzo Landino, who asked fans to give their opinion on the Dutchman’s choice, it turned out that the netizens didn’t quite agree with his picks.

During the interview, Verstappen was handed a card that read, “Name the top five best drivers in F1 history.” In reply, Verstappen responded, “You know what it is? Whatever I choose, people will comment on and not agree with. It’s a hard question.” He then listed his picks,

“I would go, you know, Michael [Schumacher], Ayrton [Senna], Fernando [Alonso], Lewis [Hamilton], and [Juan Manuel] Fangio.”

As expected, the post quickly garnered numerous comments from fans who didn’t see eye to eye with the 26-year-old’s choices. One fan suggested that Verstappen was being too humble and felt that the Red Bull driver should have included himself instead of Fernando Alonso.

It’s because Max is humble but he should take the place of Fernando in this Top5 🙂 — Noco (@lamethodeDB) June 11, 2024

Another fan, who admitted he isn’t a big fan of Verstappen, still respected him for not placing himself on the list.

I’m no Max fan, I’m a Lewis and Yuki fan. I respect the fact that he didn’t put himself there, but he is. It’s Lewis and Michael, Senna, Max plus one — GG Baxter (@PeterGreenway1) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t see Alonso making it into the top five and would have replaced him with Verstappen.

Don’t see Alonso there. With the other fours, I am fine. For me, Max Verstappen himself is the one missing in this list 🙂 — Steffen W. (@delphinho) June 11, 2024

It’s clear from the fan reactions Verstappen has carved out a significant reputation for himself in Formula 1. The community clearly sees him among the top five drivers to have graced the sport.

Is Max Verstappen in pole position in the Formula 1 GOAT debate?

Max Verstappen has become a name synonymous with talent, consistency, and fearlessness in the world of Formula 1. As the youngest-ever Grand Prix winner, the Dutch driver has consistently demonstrated his greatness in the sport.

Throughout his career, Verstappen has amassed multiple wins and achievements, including becoming the youngest driver to score points, secure a podium, and win a race. Once Red Bull provided him with a car worthy of his talent, Verstappen not only broke multiple records but also rewrote the Formula 1 record books.

Every record Max Verstappen broke in 2023: – Highest percentage of wins in a season

– Most wins in a season

– Most points in a season

– Most consecutive wins

– Most podiums in a season

– Most laps led in a season

– Highest percentage of laps led in a season

– Most consecutive… pic.twitter.com/WN8FG7I9pz — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 26, 2023

He currently stands third on the list of most wins in Formula 1 with 60 victories, trailing only the legendary Michael Schumacher and Sir Lewis Hamilton. Most of his wins have come since the start of the ground-effect era in 2022, with Verstappen winning a combined 34 races in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Moreover, he has already clinched victories in six out of the nine races so far in the 2024 season. Hence, at just 26 years of age, Verstappen clearly makes a strong case for being the GOAT. Many of the fans’ reactions also suggest that he deserves a place among the greatest in the sport’s history.