Max Verstappen Trademarks ‘Simply Lovely’: It’s Not a Subtle Dig at Lando Norris, Just a Co-incidence

Max Verstappen has often described his wins as “Simply Lovely”. Since he has used this description so often, these words became associated with him. That was until Lando Norris uttered the same words after his win at Zandvoort earlier this year. Soon after the Briton’s win in the Netherlands, news came out that Verstappen trademarked “Simply Lovely”.

Because of the timing of the news, it may seem like Verstappen has trademarked these words to take a subtle dig at Norris. However, that is not the case as the Dutchman applied to trademark this phrase back in May.

There could be many reasons why Verstappen may be keen to trademark the same. According to a report from Planet F1, Verstappen has applied for a trademark for three different areas of use.

He wants to use this trademark for Classes 25, 35 and 41. As per the report, Class 25 pertains to clothing. Meanwhile, class 35 is for advertising. Lastly, Class 41 is for education, training, entertainment, sporting, and cultural activities purposes, among many other things.

Having a trademark for all these different purposes will help Verstappen immensely enhance his brand value. He has already launched his own personal website, via which he sells several items. These include tickets to watch him race, clothing, and his helmets from different races, among many other things.

And it is not uncommon for drivers to have a trademark. According to citma.org.uk, Norris has filed for as many as 70 trademarks. He has trademarked several things to protect his name, logo, and signature. For example, he has successfully trademarked LN4 and L4NDO, among other things.

Like Norris, Lewis Hamilton also has several trademarks. The seven-time world champion has trademarked the phrase, “Still I Rise,” something he made famous during his Mercedes days. Furthermore, he also uses his driver number 44 for his own personal branding.