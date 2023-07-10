Max Verstappen Wanted to Make Sure Undefeated Red Bull “Didn’t Fall Asleep” After Charles Leclerc’s Move Caught Him Off-Guard

Even though Max Verstappen had a comfortable lead in the British Grand Prix this past weekend at all times, he still wanted to make sure that his Red Bull team did not get complacent at any point. Hence, he once randomly asked his team about why Ferrari were pitting Charles Leclerc so early. When asked to explain why did he inquire about the same, Verstappen stated during his presser that he just wanted to make sure his side “didn’t fall asleep“.

The Dutchman then went on to add that his team were anyways thinking about making an early pit stop. Therefore, he believes that he got lucky with the safety car coming out as it helped him to make a cheap pit stop.

Even though Red Bull had a set plan, Verstappen still wanted to ensure that his team were on their toes and that they were not taking his advantage in the race for granted. Since he did so despite his team still having been undefeated, it shows the champion mentality that he has.

Verstappen reveals he just made a casual inquiry about Leclerc’s pit stop

When asked during his press conference about why did he inquire about Charles Leclerc’s pit stop, Max Verstappen replied, “I just wanted to check in with the team. Make sure that they did not fall asleep. I saw the Ferrari pit, so I just asked them if we are still sticking to our strategy“.

Red Bull have been one of the most proactive teams and they showed that once again by making the right strategy calls. Even though the safety car helped Verstappen to pit at that moment, the Red Bull team put him on the soft tire, one that would have helped the Dutchman stay safely clear of second-placed Lando Norris.

And it is this same consistency and proactiveness that has helped the Milton Keynes outfit dominate the sport for the past few seasons. Even though Verstappen is arguably one of the greatest drivers on the grid, the Red Bull team also have helped him win races from time to time by coming up with amazing strategies.

Max Verstappen perhaps needs to show more faith in Red Bull

It is surprising that Max Verstappen was keen to ensure that his Red Bull team were on their toes during the British Grand Prix, as the Milton Keynes outfit have a history of being one of the most proactive sides. On most occasions, Red Bull has outfoxed their rivals by putting their drivers on the best strategy possible to maximize their results.

A similar scenario was also witnessed last season when Red Bull defeated Ferrari more often than not because of a superior strategy. Red Bull’s strategy received so much acclaim that even their chief strategist, Hannah Schmitz, became famous.

Schmitz arguably made one of the best strategic calls during the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix as she helped Verstappen defeat Charles Leclerc despite the Dutchman starting out of position in the race. Since Red Bull have been so brilliant with their strategic calls, the 25-year-old should probably showcase some faith in the team.