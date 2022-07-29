Sebastian Vettel had backed F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone amidst $171 million lawsuit

Sebastian Vettel had publicly defended ex-F1 CEO, Bernie Ecclestone while the latter was charged with Bribery accusations and a $171 million lawsuit.

4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. The records set by the German will be remembered forever leaving a long-lasting legacy.

But Vettel had also once defended the then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. He and Eccelstone were quite friendly back in the 2010s. Ecclestone also pipped Vettel to surpass Michael Schumacher’s record of 7-titles.

In 2013, Vettel was eyeing his 4th Consecutive title with Red Bull. While Bernie had come under the scrutiny of the law following a high-profile bribery case.

Gerhard Gribkowsky, an Borard of Directors at Bayerische Landesbank accused Bernie of bribing him$ 44 Million. And the German media group, Constantin Medien made a $171 million lawsuit on the F1 Supremo. They claimed Bernie had undervalued F1 when it was sold to CVC in 2006.

Bernie’s dirty tactics came to the limelight. The case was settled in late 2014. In late 2016, Liberty Media agreed to buy the Formula One Group for US$4.4 billion.

Bernie made a fortune of more than $4 Billion through F1. Yet during the heat of the moment, Vettel was taking Bernie’s side. Vettel asked the press to leave Bernie alone saying, “The bottom line is that he is the one who brought Formula One to such a high level.”

Sebastian Vettel’s relations with Bernie Ecclestone

Sebastian Vettel was adored by Bernie Ecclestone. The Former F1 boss liked the fast-paced German for his aggressive style of driving. Bernie even joked about Vettel being a good son-in-law.

“I wouldn’t mind it at all. He should give it a try and ask”, said Ecclestone “He (Vettel) would be a good son-in-law. He’s funny and normal, he has his goals and is working hard to reach them. I like him very much.”

Bernie even criticised Ferrari when the German was struggling at the team. He believed Ferrari did not suit him and he was never loved at Ferrari.

Even when Ferrari and Vettel partner ways, Bernie suggested the Former World Champion to go back to his title-winning team – Red Bull. The switch would benefit Vettel and Max. He said the “fire is still burning” within him to have more success in Formula 1.

