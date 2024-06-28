mobile app bar

“Not For Me”: Max Verstappen’s Candid ‘No’ To Olympics and Dwarfs Charles Leclerc’s Patriotism

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Olympic Games fever is slowly taking over the world of sports, including F1 where drivers were talking about the possibility of participating in the prestigious event. Charles Leclerc, for one, is excited about the prospect of being an Olympian, but Max Verstappen on the other hand, doesn’t see eye to eye with the Monegasque.

Earlier this month, Leclerc became the official torchbearer for the Olympic flame when it arrived in his home country, and he got to be part of the unique experience of being involved in the Games’ proceedings.

As Leclerc looks to compete in the Olympics sometime in the future, he is open to the idea of motorsports being a part of the Games. “It’s definitely possible and I would love to represent Monaco,” said Leclerc in the Austrian GP press conference.

Verstappen, however, doesn’t seem excited about the idea of racing in the Olympics. “Nah, not for me,” he said. The logistics behind having cars racing there would be too difficult and it isn’t an ambition Verstappen grew up with.

Even so, Leclerc’s eyes were twinkling at the thought of being able to represent his country at the Olympics. And his wish almost came true in 2023 if it weren’t for a technical ruling.

Max Verstappen would be happy with the Olympic Charter’s 2023 ruling

After Paris 2024, Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympic Games. Several new sports were in the running to be added to the roster, and motorsports was in the mix. However, it didn’t make the final cut.

The primary reason behind the decision was Rule 47.4.2 of the Olympic Charter. The rule states that sports or disciplines where performance depends on mechanical propulsion shall not be accepted as Olympic sports. Thus, there was no way to incorporate the discipline without breaching the rules.

With motorsports being out of the Olympic picture for the foreseeable future,  Leclerc won’t get the opportunity he craves. However, it also means that the Monegasque driver can focus all of his attention on F1. He can bring the Drivers’ championship to Monaco for the first time in history.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

