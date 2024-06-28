“Not For Me”: Max Verstappen’s Candid ‘No’ To Olympics and Dwarfs Charles Leclerc’s Patriotism

The Olympic Games fever is slowly taking over the world of sports, including F1 where drivers were talking about the possibility of participating in the prestigious event. Charles Leclerc, for one, is excited about the prospect of being an Olympian, but Max Verstappen on the other hand, doesn’t see eye to eye with the Monegasque.

Earlier this month, Leclerc became the official torchbearer for the Olympic flame when it arrived in his home country, and he got to be part of the unique experience of being involved in the Games’ proceedings.

As Leclerc looks to compete in the Olympics sometime in the future, he is open to the idea of motorsports being a part of the Games. “It’s definitely possible and I would love to represent Monaco,” said Leclerc in the Austrian GP press conference.

charles talking a bit about carrying the Olympic torch and that he’d like for motorsport to be a part of it (but would be complicated) then it cuts to max and he’s straight up like “no, don’t want it” pic.twitter.com/ksakIdpxlH — clara (@leclercsletters) June 27, 2024

Verstappen, however, doesn’t seem excited about the idea of racing in the Olympics. “Nah, not for me,” he said. The logistics behind having cars racing there would be too difficult and it isn’t an ambition Verstappen grew up with.

Even so, Leclerc’s eyes were twinkling at the thought of being able to represent his country at the Olympics. And his wish almost came true in 2023 if it weren’t for a technical ruling.

Max Verstappen would be happy with the Olympic Charter’s 2023 ruling

After Paris 2024, Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympic Games. Several new sports were in the running to be added to the roster, and motorsports was in the mix. However, it didn’t make the final cut.

Ernest Hemingway has said “There are only three sports: bullfighting, motor racing, and mountaineering; all the rest are merely games.” So that makes it obvious, that motorsports shouldn’t be in the Olympic Games unless the event becomes Olympic Sports. #motorsport #olympics https://t.co/MvwRrVGXqN — Kalle August (@FINdyCar) June 26, 2024

The primary reason behind the decision was Rule 47.4.2 of the Olympic Charter. The rule states that sports or disciplines where performance depends on mechanical propulsion shall not be accepted as Olympic sports. Thus, there was no way to incorporate the discipline without breaching the rules.

With motorsports being out of the Olympic picture for the foreseeable future, Leclerc won’t get the opportunity he craves. However, it also means that the Monegasque driver can focus all of his attention on F1. He can bring the Drivers’ championship to Monaco for the first time in history.