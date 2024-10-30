mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Wants to Make a Comeback in Brazil After “a Race to Forget” in Mexico

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

1 Max Verstappen NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen’s struggles continue in the 2024 season as he has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP. During the Mexico City GP last weekend, the Dutchman’s misery was compounded when he received two 10-second penalties for his moves on title rival Lando Norris. Finishing only P6, the 27-year-old is now keen to make amends at the São Paulo GP this weekend in Brazil.

Verstappen discussed the upcoming Grand Prix weekend with Mexico in hindsight. While he was the architect of his own downfall with his aggressive maneuvers, his RB20 wasn’t in the best shape either. Now, he expects to work with the Milton-Keynes-based squad to bring himself and his package up to speed.

He was quoted on X (formerly Twitter), as saying, “Mexico was a race to forget but we know that we can do better and are working hard to figure out what went wrong so we can improve our form for the final few races.”

The three-time world champion holds a decent record at Interlagos. He’s won the Grand Prix twice and has finished in the podium places on three other occasions. Hence, he will hope to rediscover his form this weekend.

The Dutchman also explained how the weekend’s format can play to his advantage for a final push in the championship fight. Historically, Verstappen has not been a fan of Sprint Races but going into Brazil he believes, “[it] will be very busy, but an opportunity to score points.”

Can Brazil change the complexion of Verstappen and Norris’ title fight?

Only four races remain in the 2024 F1 season and Verstappen holds a solid 47-point advantage over Norris. However, the Sao Paulo GP could be a game-changer.

With extra points on offer for the Sprint Race, a good result from the McLaren driver in the Sprint and the Grand Prix could turn the title race in his favor. If the Dutchman cannot improve on his P6 finish from Mexico, Norris could take out yet another massive chunk from his lead if he is able to deliver himself.

In terms of what to expect from the race weekend itself, the weather forecast has added an extra bit of spiciness to the entire affair. Rain is forecasted for pretty much the entire weekend and such weather is likely to neutralize the car performances and provide an additional element of surprise for all the drivers and their teams.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these