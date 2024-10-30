Max Verstappen Wants to Make a Comeback in Brazil After “a Race to Forget” in Mexico

Max Verstappen’s struggles continue in the 2024 season as he has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP. During the Mexico City GP last weekend, the Dutchman’s misery was compounded when he received two 10-second penalties for his moves on title rival Lando Norris. Finishing only P6, the 27-year-old is now keen to make amends at the São Paulo GP this weekend in Brazil.

Verstappen discussed the upcoming Grand Prix weekend with Mexico in hindsight. While he was the architect of his own downfall with his aggressive maneuvers, his RB20 wasn’t in the best shape either. Now, he expects to work with the Milton-Keynes-based squad to bring himself and his package up to speed.

He was quoted on X (formerly Twitter), as saying, “Mexico was a race to forget but we know that we can do better and are working hard to figure out what went wrong so we can improve our form for the final few races.”

The three-time world champion holds a decent record at Interlagos. He’s won the Grand Prix twice and has finished in the podium places on three other occasions. Hence, he will hope to rediscover his form this weekend.

The Dutchman also explained how the weekend’s format can play to his advantage for a final push in the championship fight. Historically, Verstappen has not been a fan of Sprint Races but going into Brazil he believes, “[it] will be very busy, but an opportunity to score points.”

Can Brazil change the complexion of Verstappen and Norris’ title fight?

Only four races remain in the 2024 F1 season and Verstappen holds a solid 47-point advantage over Norris. However, the Sao Paulo GP could be a game-changer.

With extra points on offer for the Sprint Race, a good result from the McLaren driver in the Sprint and the Grand Prix could turn the title race in his favor. If the Dutchman cannot improve on his P6 finish from Mexico, Norris could take out yet another massive chunk from his lead if he is able to deliver himself.

In terms of what to expect from the race weekend itself, the weather forecast has added an extra bit of spiciness to the entire affair. Rain is forecasted for pretty much the entire weekend and such weather is likely to neutralize the car performances and provide an additional element of surprise for all the drivers and their teams.