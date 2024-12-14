Max Verstappen Wore a $21,500 Tag Heuer to the FIA Gala to Collect His 4th F1 Championship Trophy

Max Verstappen during the press conference at the FIA Price Giving Gala, where he will be awarded the World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / ANP

Max Verstappen collected his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship trophy at the annual gala hosted by the FIA on December 13 in Kigali, Rwanda. At the gala, the Dutchman wore an exquisite $21,500 Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glassbox’ 39 mm watch made from 18k yellow gold.

The watch comes in a case that has a thickness of 13.9 mm and is water resistant up to 100 m. It also has a vertical brushed dial and the strap is made from leather. This timepiece also has a good power life as it has a reserve of 80 hours. As per Insane Luxury’s Instagram handle, this edition of the Tag Heuer Carrera was first introduced in 2023.

Verstappen’s watch features the ‘John Player Special’ color scheme and his timepiece pays tribute to Tag Heuer’s iconic creation from the 1960s. Tag Heuer’s Carrera watches are all the more special because some of the biggest F1 stars such as Niki Lauda, Jacky Ickx, and Ronnie Peterson have also worn this timepiece.

As for Verstappen‘s on-track exploits, 2024 was a tough season for him. Although he won nine races, the most any driver won in the campaign, he had to deal with the RB20’s balance issues for most of the second half of 2024. As a result, most of the second half of this season was about damage limitation for him.

With the Dutchman managing just two wins in the last 14, he had to maximize his results in these races to ensure that his rivals did not get too high of a points swing in their favor. Since Verstappen did this brilliantly, the 2024 championship win would be special for him even though he did not dominate this year as he did in 2022 and 2023.