Max Verstappen Would “Regret” His Actions Against Lando Norris; Claims BBC’s F1 Panel

For the first time in two years, Max Verstappen faced a challenge for the lead like he’s never before. His Austria battle with Lando Norris was reminiscent of the Dutchman’s first championship-winning season. Sadly for both, it ended exactly how it would’ve in 2021. However, unlike three years ago, a panel of experts on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast believe the reigning champion will regret it. British commentator, Ben Edwards is of this opinion mainly because the Red Bull man did not accept his mistake.

Edwards said, “Actually, watching it again as we have, I think even Max might regret it when he looks back at it. I can understand at the time that you’re always trying to squeeze a driver and not give them too much space.”

“But actually, I think he just squeezed a little bit too much in that that caused the touch between wheels between them. He lost even the chance of finishing second today.”, he added.

After taking the inside line for Turn 3, the Dutchman changed his mind moments before turning. He squeezed Norris on the outside ever so much and left him no room which resulted in the collision.

The collision caused a puncture on Verstappen’s rear left tire before the second collision, damaging the Brit’s MCL38 beyond repair. This late move by the Red Bull man earned him a 10-second penalty and the fury of his McLaren friend.

Many believe it was the three-time champion’s fault, including Lando Norris. The Brit’s post-race statement makes it evident and he’s even waiting for an apology or discussion. However, will Max Verstappen accept his mistake and go up to his friend and apologize? Well, as per his post-race comments to Lawrence Barretto, there’s a possibility.

Max Verstappen details the unfortunate outcome of the Austrian GP and his desire to talk it out with Lando Norris

The reactions of both drivers poured in right after the race and they were extremely contrasting. Norris was fired up and put all the blame on the championship leader. Despite the adrenaline pumping, the experienced Dutchman kept a cool head. He did not wish to make any final comments before reviewing the footage.

Verstappen said, “Yeah, it’s, of course, unfortunate stuff, stuff that you don’t want to see happening. It’s as simple as that. Of course, I will look back at it, because, I mean, of course, at the moment, it’s easy to say stuff.

“I think it’s better to just look back at the footage of what exactly went wrong, because it was a bit of, I would say, an awkward angle that we touched.”, the 26-year-old added.

Things have been said from both parties. However, the F1 world will see the two share their final opinion in the coming days. With the British GP happening next week to cap off this triple header, Verstappen and Norris would be wary of colliding again but also get one over the other, given their pace has been at level for the past few races.