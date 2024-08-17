Max Verstappen Wouldn’t Replicate a Bold Move That He Did 9 Years Ago

Max Verstappen’s rookie season was filled with moments of brilliance, and one of those was an overtake on a Sauber at the Belgian GP which left him in crosshair with Helmut Marko. However, he admitted that would never make a similar attempt again.

Verstappen made that move on Brazilian driver Felipe Nasr in Blanchimont at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. He was trying out the track in iRacing when he said, “That was more for fun that we tried it on the simulator with the F1 cars at the time. To see what kind of angles you could overtake.”

Then, Verstappen suggested that he only made that move because he was in his rookie year, and was just 17. “I was like, ‘ I’m going for it’ I probably wouldn’t do it now. It’s not worth the risk of doing it.”

Just touching at Blanchimont would have resulted in a crash and it is something Verstappen knew. He could have passed Nasr easily in the next corner, but he still overtook him there just to show everyone that it was possible.

In reality, the top speed was higher, and downforce was lower on Verstappen’s car, which made the move even more difficult than when it was practiced on the simulator. Marko was furious and ordered him to never attempt something similar again.

This aggression which was on display at the 2015 Belgian GP was Verstappen’s identity early on in his career. However, he has toned things down now and chooses to play it safe.

Verstappen still shows signs of his aggressive past

Verstappen is not as aggressive as he was a few years ago, but there are times when old habits creep in.

After coming out on top in a heated battle for the 2021 World Championship, the Dutchman became calmer on the track. But when put under pressure, he still makes audacious moves.

In Hungary earlier this year, Verstappen – frustrated with a struggling car – tried to overtake Lewis Hamilton down the inside of turn one, which resulted in contact and his car getting launched in the air.

In Austria meanwhile, he was battling with Lando Norris for the lead when his aggressive defensive maneuver resulted in both cars colliding.